Pennsylvania State

Pa. counties mull over taking state cash for elections, consider strings attached | Today in Pa.

By Claudia Dimuro
 3 days ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis books a Pittsburgh appearance for Doug Mastriano

Sen. Doug Mastriano has booked a Republican A-lister to help boost his campaign for governor of Pennsylvania. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has committed, the Mastriano campaign announced Monday, to an Aug. 19 appearance with Mastriano in Pittsburgh. It’s part of a series of swing state rallies being organized ahead of the mid-term elections by the conservative advocacy group Turning Point Action, with other DeSantis stops scheduled for Arizona and Ohio.
N.J. set to issue first guidelines on where warehouses should be built

When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
Taxpayers will pay for underfunded pension expense | PennLive letters

Taxpayers are reading state, county and municipal financial forecasts and are attending municipal meetings where business managers now report actual unprecedented tax receipts coming in. They are now aware of unprecedented revenue growth after the second quarter 2022. Incoming tax revenue is up. Corporations and the self-employed are paying taxes like never before. Their businesspersons’ economy has returned.
Pa. health officials urge parents to stay up to date on school immunizations

Pennsylvania officials are reminding parents and guardians to vaccinate their children as the school year begins. Students have a five-day window at the beginning of each school year to get vaccinated for a number of diseases. In a Capitol news conference on Monday, the state’s Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson urged parents to schedule any remaining required vaccines as well as the COVID-19 vaccine.
Smoke inhalation killed at least 5 of 10 in Pa. house fire: coroner

NESCOPECK, Pa. — Authorities say at least half of the 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania died of smoke inhalation. The Luzerne County coroner’s office said autopsies on the victims of the early Friday blaze in Nescopeck began Saturday. Examinations by Dr. Gary Ross were completed on three adult females, one adult male and a female child, the office said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
Gabby Petito’s family files $50 million lawsuit alleging Utah police failed her

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabby Petito’s family on Monday notified Utah officials of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that police failed to recognize their daughter was in a life-threatening situation last year when officers investigated a fight between her and her boyfriend. The fight happened weeks before authorities say the boyfriend killed her while the couple was on a cross-country van trip.
‘It’s tough but it’s fun’: Football season gets underway in Pa. Monday as teams start heat acclimation practices

Kyle Williams Jr. offered his best advice Sunday on how to tackle this first week of high school football practice in Pennsylvania. The Keystone State’s teams are cleared to head out Monday for heat acclimation practices. The period will run through week’s end before the pads come on and teams begin the final build to the last weekend of August and the first regular-season games.
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

