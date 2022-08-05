Read on www.cleveland.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla Chiu
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel Maven
Related
Cleveland’s Oktoberfest returns in September
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Prost! Cleveland’s Oktoberfest is set to return next month for two weekends, Sept. 2-5 and Sept. 9-10, at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. The massive fest will offer a variety of Oktoberfest-style beers and dining options, along with plenty of other fun. The weekends will feature fireworks, a Bavarian vendor village, a live glockenspiel, wiener dog races and performances by tribute bands and groups like Chardon Polka Band, Alex Meixner Band and Fred Ziwich & International Sound Machine, according to a press release.
Vintage Canton features wine, music, art, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Vintage Canton is coming up with plenty of wine, live music, art exhibits and more. It’s from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. This outdoor event in downtown Canton features wines - local and from around the world - with chef-inspired small plates, live music and craft beers.
Landmarks in The Land: Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
AKRON, Ohio — For those looking for a place to roam, stretch their legs, stop and smell the roses, or marvel at an architectural work of art, Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron likely has a little bit of everything. Construction on the 64,500-square-foot home began in 1912...
spectrumnews1.com
Twins Day Festival takes over Twinsburg
TWINSBURG, Ohio — The 47th annual Twins Day festival took place in Twinsburg over the weekend. It is the biggest annual gathering of twins in the world. For Jordan Messina and Haley McGuire, it was their first time at the festival. They went to honor their grandpa and his twin, who recently passed away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clevelandmagazine.com
Q&A: Robby Takac of Goo Goo Dolls Talks New Album and Cleveland Memories
Unbeknownst to many, Goo Goo Dolls have a long history with The Land. Before releasing ‘90s radio rock hits “Name” and “Iris,” the band — then a trio including singer-guitarist John Rzeznik, bassist Robby Takac and drummer George Tutuska — would often cram its gear into a car and make the three-hour trek from their hometown of Buffalo to Cleveland. The group’s early punk sound probably fit in surprisingly well at the now-defunct Peabody’s Down Under, where the group played its first Cleveland show in 1990.
Families find community fun at Bulldog Summer Bash: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – Grace Mitsch rested the arrow against her wooden bow and took aim. The arrow flew off the bow toward its target, small light balls floating in the air. Grace and her family Saturday attended the Bulldog Summer Bash, a kid-friendly event that was part of the weekend’s Olmsted People’s Heritage Days. Grace enjoyed the archery range that the Olmsted Falls Cub Pack 102 set up.
Medina County Fair earns blue ribbon in bringing back traditional fun
MEDINA, Ohio -- After a couple of scaled-back pandemic years, the 177th Medina County Fair brought a week of fair food favorites, rides, games, animals and shows to the Medina County Fairgrounds. The fair, which began in 1845, is one of Ohio’s largest and oldest county fairs, according to its...
Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns to Parma’s West Creek Reservation Aug. 13
PARMA, Ohio -- The dog days of summer mean time is running out to enjoy the outdoors in warm weather. For families looking for Mother Nature-based activities, Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 13) at Parma’s West Creek Reservation. “The Backyard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Sand Fest, Lakewood Arts Festival and Trap Karaoke
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Rise Against is busy rocking through the ‘Nowhere Generation’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Rise Against has made a lot of noise during the 20 years since its debut album, “The Unraveling,” was released. During that time the politically astute and socially conscious quartet from Chicago has released nine studio albums along with a number of EPs. Rooted in punk but with a riffy and melodically accessible sound, the group has worked on behalf of a progressive and populist agenda that’s included Amnesty International and the It Gets Better Project support LBGQ+ youth, climate change, animal rights, economic parity and more. In 2007 the band partnered with Vans for Rise Against Vegan shoes that were manufactured in worker-friendly factories.
Plastic in our drinking water? The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers are likely Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms to develop throughout the day. Highs will top out in the mid 80s tomorrow, but the rest of the week might only see highs in the 70s. Read more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Traveling to Cleveland for Browns game? 8 top-rated VRBO stays near FirstEnergy Stadium
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Heading to Cleveland this fall for a Browns game? VRBOs are a great lodging option, especially when you stay near FirstEnergy Stadium. You can avoid hotel parking fees and leave your car at your VRBO. And you can walk or Uber to local nightlife and the game with no concern about drinking and driving or finding parking at downtown hotspots. Plus, on game day you can spend valuable time tailgating instead of navigating traffic around the stadium.
cleveland19.com
Mustard sent to Lake County Captains to get ‘mental and physical game back’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians are trying to solve their Mustard problem. Ketchup and Onion have reigned supreme in all 50 hot dog races this season, and Mustard hasn’t brought home a single win. In a news release sent Monday, the Guardians announced Mustard was optioned to...
WTOL-TV
Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends
CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
Twins Days Festival, Puerto Rican Parade, Medina County Fair and 20 more things to do this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Looking for something fun to do? The first weekend of August is chock full of possibilities including fairs, festivals, concerts, theatrical performances and more. The hardest part might be narrowing it down to one, two or three options. So, here are 23 possibilities to choose from. The...
U-Haul truck strikes pedestrians at Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Parade and Cultural Festival
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two women and three men were injured on Sunday after an accident at the Puerto Rican Parade and Cultural Festival in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, police said. The crash happened about 9:15 p.m. as the festival was coming to an end at the Roberto Clemente...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron’s National Night Out in North Hill featured school-supply giveaways for kids, music, food
AKRON, Ohio — Akron’s National Night Out events went off smoothly despite three wards cancelling events, with the North Akron community experiencing a strong turnout. National Night Out originated in Philadelphia and is designed to bolster comradery between neighbors, and strengthen relations between residents and law enforcement. This year, three Akron wards cancelled Night Out activities in their neighborhoods, apprehensive those protesting the police killing of Jayland Walker in June would show up.
Look out for low-flying planes in Akron this weekend
Akron police are giving residents a heads up for the weekend ahead.
Lakewood man found dead, wrapped in tarp in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police found a decomposing body wrapped in a tarp Thursday in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Victor Huff, 47, of Lakewood was found by police about 8:25 p.m. at Train and Richner avenues. He was shot multiple times, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1