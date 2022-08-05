The Chain Skimmers bring home state title while wowing the crowds with their water ski tricks each summer

Read on www.wxpr.org
A Minocqua fire, Tuesday’s primary, and a unique Nicolet graduation ceremony
A fire early Monday morning heavily damaged a building that housed long-time Minocqua business Copy Cat Printing. Police said no one was injured in the fire. It shut down traffic in the area for several hours Monday morning. Wisconsin’s primary election is quicky approaching. Voters will decide the Republican candidate for governor, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, and the Vilas and Lincoln County sheriffs. Finally, ten students who are incarcerated at McNaughton Correctional Facility graduated with a heavy machinery certification from Nicolet College last week.
Minocqua man dies in boat crash
A Minocqua man is dead after a boat versus bridge crash in Minocqua Saturday. Police received the call of the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found the driver, 34-year-old Jacob Kozey, had crashed into the Highway 51 bridge on Lake Minocqua. Kozey was flown to the...
Man, 36, killed in Vilas County vehicle crash
SAYNER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department said a 36-year-old man was killed as a result of a traffic crash on Sunday night. The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. on County Highway N, west of Eagle Nest Court. That location is east of Sayner in the town of Plum Lake.
WI Lawn Mower Racing Association brings tournament back to Arbor Vitae
ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Lawn Mower Racing Association welcomed racers to another year of competition at the Arbor Vitae Fireman's Picnic and Summerfest. With eleven classes of racers, the tournament welcomed all ages to get behind the wheel - from 6 to 70 years old. Its one...
Northwoods Car & Boat Show
THREE LAKES, Wis (WJFW) - The Eagle River Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star: Car and Boat show annually brings hundreds of people from around the Northwoods to show off of course what else but Cars and Boats. Carl Wussow, the show's director, spoke about what the event is about. “It...
Driver dies in single car crash in Vilas County Sunday night
A driver in Vilas County died in a single car crash Sunday night. It happened around 8:30 on County Highway N in Plum Lake. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says the 36-year-old man was driving east on Highway N when his car went off the road. It rolled down...
Fire damages Copy Cat Printing building and apartments in Minocqua
An early Monday morning fire heavily damaged a building that housed long-time Minocqua business Copy Cat Printing. Police said no one was injured in the fire, but one person was taken to a nearby hospital for a preexisting condition. Minocqua Fire Chief Luke Taylor said the fire department got the...
Rhinelander Police cite shopper for leaving dog in car
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander Police say a person was cited Friday for leaving a dog in a car for more than an hour while shopping. Rhinelander Police responded to Aldi on Lincoln Street. The fine was more than $300. In a message on Facebook, the department said:. Let’s keep...
Man Arrested in Connection to Green Bay Murder Formally Charged with Another Murder in Alabama
COLUMBIANA, AL (WTAQ) — The man arrested in Alabama in connection with a murder on Green Bay’s west side earlier this week is also wanted for a homicide in Alabama and an assault in Iron County, Michigan. Green Bay Police Captain Gary Richgels says that makes the case...
UPDATED: Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 51 in Minocqua
The fire caused a chain reaction of events that left one person injured. Just after 4 a.m. Monday, Minocqua Police received a call regarding a car on fire that was parked near Copycat Printers, a building that is also home to several apartments on the upper level. All residents escaped the blaze, but one person was taken to a local hospital, police said.
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
Local police looking for help finding vandals
RHINELANDER - The Rhinelander Police Department is searching for vandals who spray painted bathrooms in local parks. The department received complaints of vandalism over the past couple of weeks at public bathrooms in the parks. If you have any information on who is spray painting bathrooms in the park contact...
Suspect in Green Bay homicide, Iron County attack in custody
ALABAMA— A man suspected in a Green Bay homicide and an Iron County, Michigan attack has been found in Alabama. Michigan State Police say the Iron County Prosecutor’s Office issued a felony warrant for the arrest of Caleb Scott Anderson, who is in custody. Anderson is the suspect in an attack on a teen girl in Gaastra on Monday morning. He’s also the suspect in a Tuesday homicide on Packerland Drive in Green Bay.
Man seriously injured in single side by side crash
ERWIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single side by side crash that happened on South Davis Road on August 4 around 5:15 p.m. A 61-year-old man from Rochester Hills was driving the side by side with a female passenger. They were traveling...
Unique collaboration teaches in demand career skills to “hidden talent pool”
As his name is called out by Nicolet College President Kate Ferrell Pierre Page walks across the stage in his cap and gown, receives his certificate, and shakes hands with the president and other Nicolet College staff. It’s a quick moment, but one that filled Page with joy and hope....
Ahlstrom Munksjö invests $15 million in two Northern Wisconsin plants
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Paper is all around us, and one paper mill company that employs nearly two-thousand Wisconsinites is looking towards the future. Ahlstrom Munksjö put a hefty sum of money for new technology and boilers at their two Northern Wisconsin plants. “Part of being a paper maker...
Appleton woman killed in Winnebago County crash
WINCHESTER, Wis–One person is dead following a crash in Winnebago County. A pickup truck heading south on Highway 45 lost control at the off-ramp to Highway 10 in the town of Winchester around 9:20 this (Thursday) morning and rolled several times. The 49-year old Appleton woman driving was thrown...
Assaultive suspect tased by police in Ironwood
IRONWOOD, MI— Police had to tase an Ironwood man when they tried to arrest him on several felony warrants last week. Ironwood Public Safety officers on Friday went to a residence on Coolidge Avenue to arrest the subject for various crimes on different occasions. The man had an assaultive past, so assistance was requested from the Gogebic County Sheriff's Office, Hurley City Police Department, and the Iron County Sheriff's Office.
Ironwood church asks childcare center to operate separately
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ironwood church is responding to concerns in the community about the possible closure of a childcare facility that operates inside the parish. Our Lady of Peace Parish sent a letter recently to All Saints Little Lambs Childcare saying that “it would be in the interest of the parish and the daycare program to no longer operate as one entity.”
