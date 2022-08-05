Rainbow dam maintenance requires bridge closure, detour around County Highway D

Read on www.wxpr.org
UPDATED: Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 51 in Minocqua
The fire caused a chain reaction of events that left one person injured. Just after 4 a.m. Monday, Minocqua Police received a call regarding a car on fire that was parked near Copycat Printers, a building that is also home to several apartments on the upper level. All residents escaped the blaze, but one person was taken to a local hospital, police said.
Man, 36, killed in Vilas County vehicle crash
SAYNER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department said a 36-year-old man was killed as a result of a traffic crash on Sunday night. The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. on County Highway N, west of Eagle Nest Court. That location is east of Sayner in the town of Plum Lake.
Fire damages Copy Cat Printing building and apartments in Minocqua
An early Monday morning fire heavily damaged a building that housed long-time Minocqua business Copy Cat Printing. Police said no one was injured in the fire, but one person was taken to a nearby hospital for a preexisting condition. Minocqua Fire Chief Luke Taylor said the fire department got the...
Driver dies in single car crash in Vilas County Sunday night
A driver in Vilas County died in a single car crash Sunday night. It happened around 8:30 on County Highway N in Plum Lake. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says the 36-year-old man was driving east on Highway N when his car went off the road. It rolled down...
A Minocqua fire, Tuesday’s primary, and a unique Nicolet graduation ceremony
A fire early Monday morning heavily damaged a building that housed long-time Minocqua business Copy Cat Printing. Police said no one was injured in the fire. It shut down traffic in the area for several hours Monday morning. Wisconsin’s primary election is quicky approaching. Voters will decide the Republican candidate for governor, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, and the Vilas and Lincoln County sheriffs. Finally, ten students who are incarcerated at McNaughton Correctional Facility graduated with a heavy machinery certification from Nicolet College last week.
Minocqua man dies in boat crash
A Minocqua man is dead after a boat versus bridge crash in Minocqua Saturday. Police received the call of the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found the driver, 34-year-old Jacob Kozey, had crashed into the Highway 51 bridge on Lake Minocqua. Kozey was flown to the...
2 Wausau pools to close this weekend
Wausau residents have just a few final opportunities to cool off in city pools, with two facilities closing for the season this weekend. All three pools will be open on Saturday, when temperatures are expected to soar into the high 80s. Memorial Pool, on the city’s southeast side, is open...
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
Helicopter paged to Hwy. 17 motorcycle crash scene
A medical helicopter has been paged to the scene of a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 17 near Merrill, while a portion of the highway remains closed to traffic as of 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. The crash was reported at 3:13 p.m. with blockage in both the northbound and southbound lanes of...
Northwoods Car & Boat Show
THREE LAKES, Wis (WJFW) - The Eagle River Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star: Car and Boat show annually brings hundreds of people from around the Northwoods to show off of course what else but Cars and Boats. Carl Wussow, the show's director, spoke about what the event is about. “It...
Police: 23 animals rescued from Marathon County home
NEWS RELEASE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other law enforcement and animal control partners, seized 22 dogs and one cat from a residence on Chokecherry Road in the Town of Hull on Monday. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with...
Ahlstrom Munksjö invests $15 million in two Northern Wisconsin plants
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Paper is all around us, and one paper mill company that employs nearly two-thousand Wisconsinites is looking towards the future. Ahlstrom Munksjö put a hefty sum of money for new technology and boilers at their two Northern Wisconsin plants. “Part of being a paper maker...
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash west of Lead
LEAD, S.D.–A Wausau, Wisconsin man has been identified as the person who died Sunday in a motorcycle crash two miles west of Lead. Twenty eight year-old George Seliger was driving a motorcycle westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter
A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
Victim identified in fatal garage explosion
Police have identified the man killed Monday in an explosion near Rhinelander as 34-year-old Jared Houg. The explosion, in the town of Crescent, was reported at about 7:25 p.m. Monday by a 911 caller. Police say Houg died from injuries related to the explosion, which happened while he was making fireworks in his garage.
Appleton woman killed in Winnebago County crash
WINCHESTER, Wis–One person is dead following a crash in Winnebago County. A pickup truck heading south on Highway 45 lost control at the off-ramp to Highway 10 in the town of Winchester around 9:20 this (Thursday) morning and rolled several times. The 49-year old Appleton woman driving was thrown...
Wausau Police dispel rumors of active shooter near Fern Island
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police took to social media Sunday, to deny claims made online that there was an active shooter in the area near Fern Island. Police said there was a large presence in that area because they were looking for an individual who had threatened to harm themselves.
WI Lawn Mower Racing Association brings tournament back to Arbor Vitae
ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Lawn Mower Racing Association welcomed racers to another year of competition at the Arbor Vitae Fireman's Picnic and Summerfest. With eleven classes of racers, the tournament welcomed all ages to get behind the wheel - from 6 to 70 years old. Its one...
Suspect in Green Bay homicide, Iron County attack in custody
ALABAMA— A man suspected in a Green Bay homicide and an Iron County, Michigan attack has been found in Alabama. Michigan State Police say the Iron County Prosecutor’s Office issued a felony warrant for the arrest of Caleb Scott Anderson, who is in custody. Anderson is the suspect in an attack on a teen girl in Gaastra on Monday morning. He’s also the suspect in a Tuesday homicide on Packerland Drive in Green Bay.
BREAKING: Wausau man arrested after Stevens Point shooting
Stevens Point police say a 24-year-old man is in custody following a northside shooting early Saturday morning.
