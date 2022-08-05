ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ga DPH sets up kiosks for COVID tests

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbFod_0h5oauFQ00
Georgia Department of Public Health debuts new COVID-19 testing kiosks across state The Department of Public Health has installed new testing kiosks across the state. (PHOTO: Department of Public Health)

The Georgia Department of Public Health is setting up kiosks for coronavirus testing. Most of them are in metro Atlanta, with some as far south as Brunswick. The closest to Athens is in Madison.

From WSB TV…

New technology will help make testing for COVID-19 more convenient in metro Atlanta.

The Department of Public Health has installed new testing kiosks across the state

They dispense a test that you take, then put back into the kiosk. That test then goes to the lab.

Pre-registration for testing at the kiosks is not required, but is available here.

“There is no out-of-pocket cost for the tests provided through a DPH kiosk, but for those individuals with insurance, their insurance will be billed for the test. In many cases, individuals will receive notification of their test results by email or text within 48 hours of specimen collection,” DPH said in a news release.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
douglasnow.com

Coffee has second highest number of children in foster care in Georgia

According to a recent statewide report, Coffee County ranked second in the most children in foster care based on population. Without population being considered, Coffee County remained in the top 12 counties with the most children currently in the system. The report, compiled with data from the Adoption and Foster...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Fall Fairs in Georgia to Visit (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Fall in the state of Georgia is one of our favorite times of year, and thankfully it’s just around the corner. We love it when the air turns crisp and cool (heat...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Dynamite blasting set for this week on Athens’ east side

There is a heads-up for drivers on Athens’ east side: they can listen up for dynamite blasting as part of work on Lexington Road. It will make for lane closures near Gaines School Road today and again Wednesday and Friday. It’s expected around 3 o’clock each afternoon. It is work that could continue into next week.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, GA
Madison, GA
Government
Athens, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Health
Brunswick, GA
Government
Athens, GA
Health
State
Georgia State
City
Brunswick, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Brunswick, GA
Health
City
Athens, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WGAU

Latest Athens mask “mandate” was short-lived

City Hall says the face covering requirement that had been in place for Athens-Clarke County has been lifted: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners imposed the mask mandate for public buildings last month, as coronavirus case counts were spiking. They say cases have declined over the past two weeks. From the A-CC government...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia or you travel to Georgia often and you love to eat steaks then you have come to the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you love good food and good service. All of these restaurants are known for serving delicious food prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, these steakhouses are great options for enjoying a nice casual meal with some friends or family members but are also great options if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion with your loved ones. Here are the three amazing steakhouses that made it on this list. If you haven't visited them already, make sure you do next time you get the chance because they will definitely not disappoint.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiosks#Wsb Tv#Dph#Cox Media Group
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The Albany Herald

Loggerhead recovery continues with Georgia nest record

BRUNSWICK — Loggerhead sea turtle nesting in Georgia hit a new high this week as the big reptiles beat their modern-day best for most nests on the state’s beaches. With nesting slowing and hatching surging, the nest count reached 3,953 Sunday and crawled past 3,960 the next morning, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River

ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
ROME, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 1-7)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Meet Goose: This sweet pup gets a prosthetic paw from a Mercer Alumnus. A prosthetic arm or leg can give a person a new outlook on life and make them feel whole. The same can be true for animals, too. One Mercer grad makes prosthetics for a living and shows us the prosthetic paw he made for a sweet pup. Most days, Goose heads to work with his owner, Mercer grad Chris Scrivner who works for Boland Prosthetic and Orthotics.
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: James Callaway dead of natural causes

UPDATE: ADDS died of natural causes; ADDS city statement; CORRECTS that GSP pilot is not Callaway’s daughter; ADDS GBI info. Former Morrow Police Chief James Callaway, who served as deputy chief of investigations for the Secretary of State’s Office and who recently had taken a position as Director of Investigations at Georgia POST, was found dead today at the Georgia Gang Investigators Association Conference in Savannah. His family has been notified.
MORROW, GA
WGAU

Hall Co murder suspect confesses

A suspect confesses to a murder in Hall County: 49 year-old Timothy Krueger is behind bars in Gwinnett County, charged in the murder of 19 year-old Sarai Gomez, the teenager whose body was found earlier this summer near Lake Lanier. Police say she was stabbed to death. Gomez was from Ecuador. Investigators in Hall and Gwinnett counties say she might have been a victim of human trafficking.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe

STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
WGAU

Man shot, wounded at convenience store in Gainesville

Gainesville Police have a suspect in custody after a man is shot and wounded at a convenience store in Hall County. The victim in the weekend shooting was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where he was, at last report, listed in stable condition. From WSB TV... A...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Ex-Ohio court mediator arrested; allegedly sent feces to GOP

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — An Ohio man is in custody after being accused of sending about three-dozen feces-filled letters to lawmakers around the country, including Ohio's 25 Republican state senators in early July. Police arrested Richard Steinle, a 77-year-old from Mogadore, Ohio, and former Portage County Common...
COLUMBUS, OH
13WMAZ

First female pilot earns wings in Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division

ATLANTA — The skies of Georgia will now be graced by the first female pilot in the history of the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division. Haley Jo Lucas was honored Thursday as she received her wings next to her Command Staff, colleagues and family when she was pinned by Col. Christopher C. Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
24K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy