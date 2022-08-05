Ga DPH sets up kiosks for COVID tests

Georgia Department of Public Health debuts new COVID-19 testing kiosks across state The Department of Public Health has installed new testing kiosks across the state. (PHOTO: Department of Public Health)

The Georgia Department of Public Health is setting up kiosks for coronavirus testing. Most of them are in metro Atlanta, with some as far south as Brunswick. The closest to Athens is in Madison.

From WSB TV…

New technology will help make testing for COVID-19 more convenient in metro Atlanta.

They dispense a test that you take, then put back into the kiosk. That test then goes to the lab.

Pre-registration for testing at the kiosks is not required, but is available here.

“There is no out-of-pocket cost for the tests provided through a DPH kiosk, but for those individuals with insurance, their insurance will be billed for the test. In many cases, individuals will receive notification of their test results by email or text within 48 hours of specimen collection,” DPH said in a news release.

