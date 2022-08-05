San Bernardino County Board Approves Measure of Possible Secession on November Ballot

California has a number of formal acts in statute. Government Code Title 4, Division 3, Part 2, Chapter 7 provides the Park and Playground Act of 1909, which is contained in Sections 38000 to 38011. Chapter 7 was added most recently in 1974 by Chapter 426. Section 38000 names the Act. Section 38001 provides that the chapter is be liberally construed to promote its objects.

