ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, MN

St. Peter tackles wildlife complaints, neglected lawns after hectic No Mow May

By By CARSON HUGHES
St. Peter Herald
St. Peter Herald
 3 days ago

Earlier this spring, the city of St. Peter joined communities across the nation ushering in No Mow May to strengthen the populations of local pollinators. But as city residents allowed their yards to grow, butterflies and bumblebees weren’t the only type of wildlife attracted to the area.

At an Aug. 1 City Council work session, city staff reported a record increase in complaints related to wild animals during the month of May.

“It’s an unintended consequence you have to think about,” said City Administrator Todd Prafke. “I never thought in a million years that there would be four raccoons and two woodchucks in one spot. That’s a little bit of an exaggeration, but we had more woodchucks, raccoons and snakes than we ever had before.”

The issue was raised in a work session dedicated to creating a policy around the city’s participation in No Mow May next year and beyond. This was the first year the city participated in the trend, allowing residents to grow out their grass and create a more welcoming environment for local pollinators like monarch butterflies and bumblebees.

Residents were encourage to take part if they wanted, but there were no requirements.

The practice creates more opportunities for pollinators to feed on nectar from early spring flowers, like violets and dandelions, before they’re cut down. Breaking out the lawnmower immediately after the winter thaw can also hurt pollinator populations. Many insects hibernate in vegetation and soil to survive the winter and cutting the grass too early may kill them.

But the city’s first foray into No Mow May was more squirrely than steady.

There was no registration required to participate, which made it difficult for the Police Department to discern sincere practitioners from residents who chronically neglected their lawns.

“Ironically, a lot of people were saying, ‘Well, I wasn’t really participating in No Mow May, but I just piggybacked on the idea of taking advantage of the situation and carrying that out,’” said Community Service Officer Janet Ireland. “I think the ability to have that registration would be greatly helpful.”

The loose guidelines for participation, combined with the seven day waiting period for residents to tend to their lawns after receiving a warning, left many residents waiting weeks for their complaint to be resolved. The situation was further exacerbated by a delay in sending notices out to residents that they needed their yards mowed by June 8.

With a registered list of participants on hand, Ireland advised the department could more effectively distinguish complaints about residents acting in compliance with city code from residents whose lawns were in violation.

Prafke and Police Chief Matt Grochow further advised the city to establish an end date for No Mow May before the end of the month so that residents wouldn’t feel free to wait until the end of the first week of June to take care of their lawns.

“I think, with the registration process, we could implement timely reminders, like ‘Hey, we thank you for your participation in this program. Just a reminder you should be out here with your mower this weekend,’ said Mayor Shanon Nowell.

City staff also suggested the city could provide registrants with a sign letting their neighbors know they are participating in No Mow May. Not only could the sign reassure neighbors and law enforcement that they are complying with city ordinance, it could also advertise the program.

Though there were a high level of complaints related to wild animals, Ireland said the city only removes wildlife from people’s yards in serious situations. In most cases, the animals are transient and quickly move on.

“For raccoons and foxes, that is something that may increase the situation, but for the most part, if you’re leaving them alone, they’ll go on their way again,” said Ireland. “It’s good for most people to realize that something might come up.”

Councilor Keri Johnson said the council was excited about No Mow May, but that its implementation was “hastily put together.” She apologized for putting additional work on law enforcement but reiterated the program has value, despite the city’s initial hiccups.

“I think the benefit of this is the impact on pollinators. We have to think about that benefit, too, when we talk about wildlife,” said Johnson. “… When we do No Mow May next year, we need to continue to talk about what the benefits are for the community and its pollinators.”

Councilor Emily Bruflat added that taking the month off from trimming her yard allowed the growth of a more diverse array of flora.

“I saw sunflowers grow all over my yard because of No Mow May, and I recognized them as sunflowers, because they get pretty tall in a month,” said Bruflat. “My yard is blooming right now, thanks to this program, and I think that’s really cool.”

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Line 3 aquifer breach is leaking more groundwater

In the summer of 2021, construction padding for the Line 3 pipeline approached the Mississippi River where the pipeline now crosses underneath the river southwest of Bemidji, Minn. Photo: Evan Frost | MPR News file. An aquifer breach in north-central Minnesota caused by construction on the Line 3 oil pipeline...
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE IS OFFERING THE CHANCE FOR PEOPLE TO DISPOSE OF UNWANTED WEED KILLERS AND PESTICIDES THIS WEEK

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has made a Public Service Announcement, announcing that the department is sponsoring opportunities for people to properly dispose of their unwanted weed killers/herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and other pesticides from their farms, businesses, or homes. Minnesota pesticide users can bring their waste pesticides to any of the following events and dispose of up to 300 pounds, free of charge. For amounts greater than 300 pounds, citizens will have to call the MDA at 612-215-6843 to make arrangements for them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Saint Peter, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Saint Peter, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
AM 1390 KRFO

All 46 Brand-New Adult Beverages at the Minnesota State Fair

You thought they were done when they released all of the new food for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair? No, no, no, we now have to talk about all of the brand-new beverages coming to the fair this year! A whopping 46 new adult beverages, actually, and one of them comes from Rochester! Plus, a new non-alcoholic beverage and two new food vendors that were just added.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawns#Wildlife#Snake#Insect#City Council#City Administrator
Q106.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
MAINE STATE
KROC News

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Lightning sparks multiple fires across Twin Cities metro

MINNETONKA, Minn. – Saturday morning storms brought heavy rain and lightning to many regions of the state.In St. Paul, fire officials say lightning is likely the cause of a natural gas fire in the street near Brainerd Avenue and Burr Street around 10:30 a.m. Large flames were seen in the street at fire crews allowed the blaze to burn until Xcel Energy crews arrived and shut off the gas. Nearby homes were evacuated, but officials said there was no damage.In Minnetonka, firefighters are continuing a busy week of calls."We started rolling in with calls for downed trees, power lines wires...
MINNETONKA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Northern Minnesota pipeline work breaches aquifer

(St. Paul, MN) -- Work on a northern Minnesota pipeline is responsible for breaching an aquifer. Environmentalists say construction of Enbridge Energy's Line Three oil pipeline across Minnesota has cause ground water to bubble from a rupture that was supposed to have been fixed. Advocates and tribal members gathered Thursday...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
CBS Minnesota

Tuesday is primary day in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Are you ready to have your voice be heard? Primary election day is Tuesday in Minnesota.Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. If you are in line when polling places close, you will be allowed to vote.There are quite a few races to watch this year, including Minnesota attorney general, sheriff for Hennepin County, and several Minnesota congressional seats. On Sunday, WCCO previewed the important races with bipartisan elections experts.RELATED: Click here to see which Minnesota primary races are on your ballotThis is all in preparation for the general election taking place on the second...
MINNESOTA STATE
townandtourist.com

45 Best Camping Spots in Minnesota (Campsites For Both Tent & RVs)

Minnesota is known for its lakes. As a matter of fact, the state is nicknamed “The Land of 10,000 Lakes,” because it’s the state with the most. Therefore, one can assume that there are some camping adventures to be had on these lakes, for sure!. Minnesota has...
KIMT

Key races, polling places and things to know for Tuesday's Minnesota Primary

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz faces a little-known opponent as he seeks a second term. His likely challenger is Republican Scott Jensen, a physician and former state lawmaker who has made vaccine skepticism a centerpiece of his campaign and faces token opposition. FIND YOUR POLLING PLACE HERE. Both men have been...
Mix 97-3

Holy Cow! This Is The Biggest Baby Ever Born In Minnesota!

I can't imagine what it was like for the mother who gave birth to the biggest baby ever born in Minnesota. He was one, big baby!. The other day we got to talking about babies, big heads, and tough births. I am the father of two wonderful children. At birth,...
WTIP

DNR researchers dive to bottom of Lake Superior near Grand Marais in search of ‘rock snot’

The bottom of Lake Superior is a world most humans never get to explore. It makes sense, with Lake Superior being hundreds of feet deep within eyesight of the shoreline near Grand Marais. Factor in, too, the cold water Lake Superior is famous for along the Minnesota coastline. That being the case, a team of researchers with Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are hoping to better understand what’s growing on and using the rocks at the bottom of Lake Superior.
GRAND MARAIS, MN
St. Peter Herald

St. Peter Herald

St Peter, MN
83
Followers
199
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

St. Peter Herald has been serving Nicollet County since 1884 and publishes Thursday and online at www.StPeterHerald.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/st_peter_herald/

Comments / 0

Community Policy