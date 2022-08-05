St. Peter tackles wildlife complaints, neglected lawns after hectic No Mow May

Earlier this spring, the city of St. Peter joined communities across the nation ushering in No Mow May to strengthen the populations of local pollinators. But as city residents allowed their yards to grow, butterflies and bumblebees weren’t the only type of wildlife attracted to the area.

At an Aug. 1 City Council work session, city staff reported a record increase in complaints related to wild animals during the month of May.

“It’s an unintended consequence you have to think about,” said City Administrator Todd Prafke. “I never thought in a million years that there would be four raccoons and two woodchucks in one spot. That’s a little bit of an exaggeration, but we had more woodchucks, raccoons and snakes than we ever had before.”

The issue was raised in a work session dedicated to creating a policy around the city’s participation in No Mow May next year and beyond. This was the first year the city participated in the trend, allowing residents to grow out their grass and create a more welcoming environment for local pollinators like monarch butterflies and bumblebees.

Residents were encourage to take part if they wanted, but there were no requirements.

The practice creates more opportunities for pollinators to feed on nectar from early spring flowers, like violets and dandelions, before they’re cut down. Breaking out the lawnmower immediately after the winter thaw can also hurt pollinator populations. Many insects hibernate in vegetation and soil to survive the winter and cutting the grass too early may kill them.

But the city’s first foray into No Mow May was more squirrely than steady.

There was no registration required to participate, which made it difficult for the Police Department to discern sincere practitioners from residents who chronically neglected their lawns.

“Ironically, a lot of people were saying, ‘Well, I wasn’t really participating in No Mow May, but I just piggybacked on the idea of taking advantage of the situation and carrying that out,’” said Community Service Officer Janet Ireland. “I think the ability to have that registration would be greatly helpful.”

The loose guidelines for participation, combined with the seven day waiting period for residents to tend to their lawns after receiving a warning, left many residents waiting weeks for their complaint to be resolved. The situation was further exacerbated by a delay in sending notices out to residents that they needed their yards mowed by June 8.

With a registered list of participants on hand, Ireland advised the department could more effectively distinguish complaints about residents acting in compliance with city code from residents whose lawns were in violation.

Prafke and Police Chief Matt Grochow further advised the city to establish an end date for No Mow May before the end of the month so that residents wouldn’t feel free to wait until the end of the first week of June to take care of their lawns.

“I think, with the registration process, we could implement timely reminders, like ‘Hey, we thank you for your participation in this program. Just a reminder you should be out here with your mower this weekend,’ said Mayor Shanon Nowell.

City staff also suggested the city could provide registrants with a sign letting their neighbors know they are participating in No Mow May. Not only could the sign reassure neighbors and law enforcement that they are complying with city ordinance, it could also advertise the program.

Though there were a high level of complaints related to wild animals, Ireland said the city only removes wildlife from people’s yards in serious situations. In most cases, the animals are transient and quickly move on.

“For raccoons and foxes, that is something that may increase the situation, but for the most part, if you’re leaving them alone, they’ll go on their way again,” said Ireland. “It’s good for most people to realize that something might come up.”

Councilor Keri Johnson said the council was excited about No Mow May, but that its implementation was “hastily put together.” She apologized for putting additional work on law enforcement but reiterated the program has value, despite the city’s initial hiccups.

“I think the benefit of this is the impact on pollinators. We have to think about that benefit, too, when we talk about wildlife,” said Johnson. “… When we do No Mow May next year, we need to continue to talk about what the benefits are for the community and its pollinators.”

Councilor Emily Bruflat added that taking the month off from trimming her yard allowed the growth of a more diverse array of flora.

“I saw sunflowers grow all over my yard because of No Mow May, and I recognized them as sunflowers, because they get pretty tall in a month,” said Bruflat. “My yard is blooming right now, thanks to this program, and I think that’s really cool.”