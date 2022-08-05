Firefighter injured after falling through roof while battling blaze at warehouse in southeast Houston, HFD says

Read on www.click2houston.com
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Judge Latosha Lewis Payne Was the Focus of a Protest Launched by Art and Koffey Smith in Downtown HoustonAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
cw39.com
Fire to North Houston store leaves heavy damage, but no injuries
HOUSTON (CW39) — A store near Airline Drive and Parker Road caught fire Sunday night after fire officials say someone left a candle burning inside. That call went out to 6404 Airline around 10:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a heavy blaze coming from the building. Thankfully the...
onscene.tv
Driver Killed After Car Slams Into Cement Pillar | Houston
08.06.2022 | 12:49 AM | HOUSTON – It was reported a vehicle was traveling northbound on Jensen Dr. The vehicle went through the intersection and collided with a cement pillar. The vehicle started to catch fire when a HPD officer was able to pull out the occupant. The occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene by HFD. No other occupants were in the vehicle. Investigation is on going. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Click2Houston.com
Woman ambushed, fatally shot after leaving corner store in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old woman after she left a corner store in southeast Houston Monday. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3738 Faulkner St. around 1:45 a.m. When they arrived at...
87-year-old woman found dead with human bite on her stomach in her northwest Houston home, HPD says
The woman had spinal fractures, bruising, chest injuries not consistent with CPR being performed, and a human bite mark on her stomach, according to detectives.
Click2Houston.com
Woman charged in shootings of 2 sisters at SE Houston apartment complex in July, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are still searching for a woman they said shot two sisters during an argument at an apartment complex in southeast Houston in July. The suspect, Melanie Bazan, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in...
Click2Houston.com
All 4 victims, including 2 children, identified after drunk driver slams into golf cart at Galveston intersection, police say
GALVESTON – Galveston police have released the identities of the four victims, including two children who were killed after a suspected drunk driver slammed into a golf cart they were riding in late Saturday night. Police said Felipe Bentacur, 49, and Destiny Uvalle, 25, were two of the adult...
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houston
One person is dead after an accident occurred in the 3900 block of Saunders Rd. in north Houston on Saturday morning. The accident occurred just before 1 a.m. on August 6, 2022.
Family of father killed after 18-wheeler's loose tires strike 2 vehicles hold a balloon release
The husband and father of five children had his life suddenly taken after a tire from an 18-wheeler jumped the center wall and sheared the roof of the vehicle.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged after man found shot to death inside vacant apartment in southwest Houston in April: HPD
HOUSTON – A suspect has been charged nearly four months after a man was found shot to death inside a vacant apartment in southwest Houston on April 12, according to the Houston Police Department. Kwamaine Tarver, 27, was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Robert Travis,...
5 people ejected in Freeport boat crash, leaving couple dead and 1 injured, officials say
"We offer our heartfelt sympathies to the family of the two boaters who didn't make it and wish them swift healing in the wake of this tragedy," said Sector Houston-Galveston chief warrant officer.
theleadernews.com
Man killed in single-car crash along 34th Street
A man has died after possibly suffering a medical episode that led to a single-car accident in the Central Northwest neighborhood last week, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Jose Sanchez, according to HPD. A second man who was in the car alongside...
Click2Houston.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Westheimer, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for the driver responsible for killing a man during a hit-and-run crash on Westheimer Sunday morning. Houston police responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash in the 6400 block of Westheimer around 11:05 a.m. Officers said the pedestrian was in a moving lane of...
Mother charged with DWI after crashing into tree with daughter in Cypress area, Pct. 4 says
Officials said the woman's 10-year-old daughter, who was in the passenger seat, sustained minor injuries. The mother's bond was set at $2,500.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DRIVER FLEES SCENE OF CRASH ONLY TO CRASH AGAIN AND GET EJECTED
At about 2 am Sunday the driver of a pickup struck a Conroe Police Officer’s vehicle at the Taquerias Arandas Mexican Restaurant on North Frazier. The vehicle then sped off. As the driver traveled South on Roberson the driver failed to negotiate a curve. He ran into the ditch and struck a Ford pickup parked in a driveway. That pickup spun into a Ford SUV parked next to it in the same driveway. The driver then struck a Dodge pickup which was parked at the same residence and pushed it up over a retaining wall. At this point, the truck rolled ejecting the driver at the intersection of Roberson and Hilliard. He was transported to HCA Conroe by MCHD in critical condition.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Woman known as ‘Baby’ lures man to be robbed at hotel along Gulf Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s help in tracking down a woman who set up a man to be robbed by two suspects at a hotel along the Gulf Freeway. Footage of the trio was captured on video and released by police.
Woman hit by stray bullet during shootout at apartment complex in southwest Houston, police say
Investigators said a man was seen running through the apartment complex, chasing other men and shooting at them.
'It’s very violating and scary': Woman's purse stolen while unloading groceries at sister's home in The Heights
HOUSTON, Texas — A Heights woman believes she and her sister were followed home from a shopping trip Saturday, only to have her sister’s purse stolen while they were unloading groceries. It’s something we’ve all done. “We just got a lot of groceries," the sister said.
Click2Houston.com
2 teens injured in 2-story house fire in Montgomery County, firefighters say
HOUSTON – Two teens were taken to the hospital after a fast-moving house fire in Spring Friday morning. Multiple fire departments in Montgomery County were called to the home on Emerson Creek Drive near Bakerswood. The family tells KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner that everything happened so fast.
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $2.5K for suspected drunk driver accused of striking tree with 10-year-old inside vehicle: Pct. 4
CYPRESS, Texas – A suspected drunk driver was arrested and charged after striking a tree while her 10-year-old daughter was inside of the vehicle Saturday, Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said. Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle that struck a tree in the 21600 block...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged after man found shot to death on side of road in Humble, police say
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man suspected of fatally shooting another man on July 5 in Humble, according to the Houston Police Department. Dafore Harris, 22, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 48-year-old Kenny Page. Police said Page was found by a...
