Democratic strategists take stock of President Biden's job performance

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
The progressive senator called for sending direct payments of $300 a month to parents for each child on Saturday.
Calls to defund and destroy a law enforcement organization stand in contrast to legislation the GOP introduced to oppose progressive pushes to defund police.
