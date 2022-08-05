Read on www.mysanantonio.com
DigitalOcean Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DigitalOcean Holdings beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was up $30.07 million from the same...
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Constellation Energy (CEG) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Top
Constellation Energy Corporation CEG recorded a second-quarter 2022 operating loss of 34 cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 64 cents. The bottom line decreased by 206.3% from the previous quarter’s 32 cents per share. Revenues. For the second quarter of 2022, the company’s operating...
Helios Technologies (HLIO) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
Helios Technologies (HLIO) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge...
Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Perdoceo Education (PRDO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.51%. A quarter...
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Recap: SmileDirectClub Q2 Earnings
SmileDirectClub SDC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmileDirectClub missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was down $48.38 million from the same period last...
Recap: Conformis Q2 Earnings
Conformis CFMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conformis missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $41.05 million from the same period last...
Recap: Atea Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Atea Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 26.92%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was down $60.39 million from the same...
Recap: Xperi Holding Q2 Earnings
Xperi Holding XPER reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Xperi Holding beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $11.75 million from the same...
SI-BONE: Q2 Earnings Insights
SI-BONE SIBN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SI-BONE missed estimated earnings by 10.2%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.49. Revenue was up $3.39 million from the same period last...
Recap: Mersana Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Mersana Therapeutics MRSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mersana Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was up $4.27 million from the same...
Viatris (VTRS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
Viatris VTRS came out with quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.64%. A quarter ago,...
Recap: Lipocine Q2 Earnings
Lipocine LPCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lipocine reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $500 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Recap: ShockWave Medical Q2 Earnings
ShockWave Medical SWAV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ShockWave Medical beat estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was up $64.84 million from the same...
Inogen (INGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Inogen, Inc. INGN incurred an adjusted loss per share of 2 cents for second-quarter 2022, against the adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 8 cents in the year-ago period. The figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 40 cents per share. Our projection of adjusted...
Argo Group International Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 22.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was down $16.00...
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y
Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) delivered second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $9.3 billion, which increased 38.8% year over year. The increase was driven by higher earnings at Railroad, Utilities and Energy, as well as Manufacturing, Service and Retailing businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Berkshire Hathaway Inc....
Turtle Beach (HEAR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
HEAR earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Holly Energy Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights
Holly Energy Partners HEP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Holly Energy Partners missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $9.54 million from...
