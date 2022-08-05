ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

DigitalOcean Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DigitalOcean Holdings beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was up $30.07 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings

CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Constellation Energy (CEG) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Top

Constellation Energy Corporation CEG recorded a second-quarter 2022 operating loss of 34 cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 64 cents. The bottom line decreased by 206.3% from the previous quarter’s 32 cents per share. Revenues. For the second quarter of 2022, the company’s operating...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Helios Technologies (HLIO) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates

Helios Technologies (HLIO) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Business Markets Analysis#Business Industry#Linus Business#Q2 Earnings Snapshot#The West Palm Beach#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research#Ocn
NASDAQ

Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Perdoceo Education (PRDO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.51%. A quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: SmileDirectClub Q2 Earnings

SmileDirectClub SDC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmileDirectClub missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was down $48.38 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Conformis Q2 Earnings

Conformis CFMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conformis missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $41.05 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Atea Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Atea Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 26.92%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was down $60.39 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Xperi Holding Q2 Earnings

Xperi Holding XPER reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Xperi Holding beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $11.75 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

SI-BONE: Q2 Earnings Insights

SI-BONE SIBN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SI-BONE missed estimated earnings by 10.2%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.49. Revenue was up $3.39 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Mersana Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Mersana Therapeutics MRSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mersana Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was up $4.27 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Viatris (VTRS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates

Viatris VTRS came out with quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.64%. A quarter ago,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Lipocine Q2 Earnings

Lipocine LPCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lipocine reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $500 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: ShockWave Medical Q2 Earnings

ShockWave Medical SWAV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ShockWave Medical beat estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was up $64.84 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Inogen (INGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Inogen, Inc. INGN incurred an adjusted loss per share of 2 cents for second-quarter 2022, against the adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 8 cents in the year-ago period. The figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 40 cents per share. Our projection of adjusted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Argo Group International Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 22.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was down $16.00...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y

Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) delivered second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $9.3 billion, which increased 38.8% year over year. The increase was driven by higher earnings at Railroad, Utilities and Energy, as well as Manufacturing, Service and Retailing businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Berkshire Hathaway Inc....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Holly Energy Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights

Holly Energy Partners HEP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Holly Energy Partners missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $9.54 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy