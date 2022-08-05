India raises interest rate to 5.4%, in 3rd hike since May

Read on www.sfgate.com
Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel room, report says
A top Taiwan defence ministry official leading a missile production unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, reported government-controlled Central News Agency (CNA).Ou Yang Li-hsing, who was the deputy head of the Taiwan military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, died from a heart attack.The official was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan but there were no signs of ‘intrusion’, according to CNA.His family had a history of heart disease and he also had a cardiac stent, said the report.News of the official’s death comes amid heightened tensions after US House...
Abionic Receives IVDR Certification for Its Predictive Ultra-Rapid Sepsis Test Allowing the Management of Antibiotic Administration
Abionic SA, a developer of disruptive nanotechnology-based diagnostic solutions, has announced that its Pancreatic Stone Protein (PSP) test on the abioSCOPE® has been certified by BSI certification agency as complying with the European In-vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR), EU 2017/746. This certification granted by notified bodies like BSI is required for in-vitro diagnostics to continue being sold in the European Union. The IVDR’s extensive requirements were adopted by the European Parliament in 2017 and must now be implemented by May 26, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005159/en/ FIVE MINUTES TO SAVE LIVES - Immediate clinical decision-making at your fingertips (Photo: Business Wire) IVDR becomes mandatory as of May 26, 2022. There are also transitional rules that will allow well-established instruments that have not been IVDR certified, but that entered the EU before, to still be sold until 2025. Depending on their shelf life, they may also be used after 2025. Abionic has been preparing for IVDR compliance since 2019, and chose BSI, a reputable notified body that was authorized to perform this certification process.
Once the fish factories and ‘kidneys’ of colder seas, Australia’s decimated shellfish reefs are coming back
Australia once had vast oyster and mussel reefs, which anchored marine ecosystems and provided a key food source for coastal First Nations people. But after colonisation, Europeans harvested them for their meat and shells and pushed oyster and mussel reefs almost to extinction. Because the damage was done early – and largely underwater – the destruction of these reefs was all but forgotten. No longer. We have learned how to restore these vital reef systems. After a successful pilot in 2015, there are now 46 shellfish reef restorations underway – Australia’s largest marine restoration program ever undertaken. It’s not a moment too...
Taiwan holds military drill as China accused of preparing invasion
Taiwan held an artillery drill Tuesday simulating a defence against an attack as its top diplomat accused Beijing of preparing to invade the island after days of massive Chinese war games. The island routinely stages military drills simulating defence against a Chinese invasion, and last month practised repelling attacks from the sea in a "joint interception operation" as part of its largest annual exercises.
