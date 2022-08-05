India raises interest rate to 5.4%, in 3rd hike since May

Abionic SA, a developer of disruptive nanotechnology-based diagnostic solutions, has announced that its Pancreatic Stone Protein (PSP) test on the abioSCOPE® has been certified by BSI certification agency as complying with the European In-vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR), EU 2017/746. This certification granted by notified bodies like BSI is required for in-vitro diagnostics to continue being sold in the European Union. The IVDR’s extensive requirements were adopted by the European Parliament in 2017 and must now be implemented by May 26, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005159/en/ FIVE MINUTES TO SAVE LIVES - Immediate clinical decision-making at your fingertips (Photo: Business Wire) IVDR becomes mandatory as of May 26, 2022. There are also transitional rules that will allow well-established instruments that have not been IVDR certified, but that entered the EU before, to still be sold until 2025. Depending on their shelf life, they may also be used after 2025. Abionic has been preparing for IVDR compliance since 2019, and chose BSI, a reputable notified body that was authorized to perform this certification process.

