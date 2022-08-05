Read on www.digitaltrends.com
Related
Digital Trends
OnePlus 10T vs. Google Pixel 6: Should you spend $649 or $599?
In the market for the latest flagship? Comparing specs to choose the perfect phone can be a chore, and if you’re struggling to choose between the new OnePlus 10T and Google Pixel 6, we hear you. With its stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, and 4,800mAh battery with 125W SuperVOOC charging, the OnePlus 10T seems like a no-brainer. But what about the Google Pixel 6’s Tensor chip, wireless charging, and outstanding cameras?
Digital Trends
This mechanical number pad is everything your spreadsheets need
Sometimes you just need a good number pad for those intense number crunching sessions. Glorious has unveiled a new mechanical number pad simply called the GMMK Numpad that matches the company’s regular mechanical keyboards — and can be a good companion for those with ten keyless (TKL) keyboards.
Digital Trends
Another ‘amazing’ foldable may get announced a day after the Z Fold 4
While fans of foldable tech have been looking forward to the official releases of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 on August 10, it looks like the launch of the hotly anticipated Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 could arrive the following day. We haven’t heard anything official from Xiaomi yet, but credible tech leaker Ice Universe says that something will be coming regarding the Mix Fold 2 on August 11.
Digital Trends
How to add a watermark in Word
Watermarks are helpful visuals for letting others know your document is confidential, private, or that it shouldn’t be copied. These types of images display in the background of your document and are faded. This lets your audience read your document without distraction but still be aware of your watermark’s message.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Lenovo teams up with AMD and Nvidia to release two new workstations
Lenovo has just unveiled two new ThinkPad workstations during SIGGRAPH 2022. The range includes the ThinkPad P15v and the ThinkPad P14s, both of which are laptops. These new mobile workstations will come equipped with some of the latest hardware from AMD and Nvidia, including AMD Ryzen Pro CPUs and Nvidia’s workstation RTX graphics.
Digital Trends
Intel Arc Pro is real — three new workstation GPUs revealed
Intel has three new graphics cards coming up, but they don’t include the gaming Arc Alchemist that you probably had in mind. The company has just announced the Intel Arc Pro A-series, a new discrete graphics card line made for professionals. Announced during SIGGRAPH 2022, the range includes the...
Digital Trends
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Review
“Superb Sennheiser sound sets these wireless cans apart.”. Sennheiser has been making premium headphones for decades. As technology has evolved, its headphones have kept pace by including that new technology. But when it comes to style, Sennheiser has always stuck to its guns. Its headphones have always had a distinctive, classy designer look to them — case in point are the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s next foldable might be a ‘Galaxy Z Tab’ tablet
Alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung might also be working on a Galaxy Z Tab. That’s according to a report from a relatively new tipster, Ianzuk, on the Korean site Naver. This follows a GizChina report from last year which claimed that Samsung had been working on a triple foldable Galaxy Tab for a 2022 or later launch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
How to empty Trash on Mac
When you get rid of an item on your Mac like a file, image, or application, it goes into the Trash folder. Trash on Mac is similar to Recycle Bin on Windows. Your items remain there until you empty it. Because the Trash folder can become full of items that...
Digital Trends
A more powerful Mac Mini is in the works, and could be coming soon
A more powerful Mac Mini has long been rumored, and according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, it could even feature the upcoming M2 Pro chip. Gurman said Apple is readying the launch of an M2 Mac Mini and an M2 Pro Mac Mini, which we assume Apple will call the Mac Mini Pro. The compact PC will keep its iconic boxy design as well.
Digital Trends
LG Tone Free T90Q review: Taking a spatial shot at the AirPods Pro, with a little help from Dolby
LG Tone Free T90Q review: Taking a spatial shot at the AirPods Pro, with a little help from Dolby. “Hyper-immersive listening and an insane number of features.”. Let’s just get this out of the way: The LG Tone Free T90Q not only look just like Apple’s iconic AirPods Pro — they offer almost all of the AirPods Pro’s signature features (and many it lacks), including head-tracking spatial audio. That latter part is important, though, given that there are so many copycat earbuds that look the part but fall short where it really counts.
Digital Trends
Apple’s iPhone 14 range could launch earlier than usual this year
Apple’s new iPhones are set to arrive this September, but with a twist. Rather than launching on the second week of September as has happened in previous years, the new iPhones are now predicted to come earlier, according to a report from Max Weinbach, an often reliable source of Apple news. Apple also plans a pre-recorded iPhone 14 event as opposed to a live one, a further Bloomberg report states.
Digital Trends
The Dell XPS 17 isn’t cheap, but it is $700 off
While some laptops are very affordable, you’re going to have to spend some cash if you need a machine that’s powerful and dependable. Fortunately, there are laptop deals that will let you enjoy savings in the process, such as Dell’s $700 discount for the Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop, which brings its price down to $2,100 from its original price of $2,800. It’s still not cheap by any means, but this clearance sale will let you stretch your budget to get one of the best laptops in the market right now — take advantage of it while it’s still online.
Digital Trends
How to get Apple TV on Roku: Everything you need to know
Roku streaming devices are some of the best streaming devices around, trust us. They're the gateway to all the best services for movies, TV, live TV, sports, and more, giving you access to Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, ESPN+, and so many others it's hard the shake a stick at them. But what about Apple TV?
Digital Trends
How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022
It’s that time of year again. Summer is quickly winding down, fall will be here before you know it, and Samsung’s getting ready to host another Unpacked event. Samsung usually holds two Unpacked events throughout the year — one in January or February for its Galaxy S lineup, and another in August. August Unpacked events used to be a showcase for the Galaxy Note family, but for the last couple of years, it’s been where Samsung goes all-in on Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip foldables.
Digital Trends
The latest iOS 16 beta just added back one of my favorite features
The notch on the iPhones changed some things forever. It changed the way the iPhones looked. It changed the way we unlock our phones. But it also removed one of the features that we didn’t know we needed until it was gone. We are talking about the battery percentage level, which used to be shown in the iPhone status bar. Well, guess what? It is making a comeback in iOS 16 beta 5.
Digital Trends
Be honest. Your next laptop doesn’t need a headphone jack
It’s been years since we’ve had to debate the merits of analog headphones jacks. But like it or not, we’ve all moved on from there in our smartphones, accepting the fact that wireless earbuds, USB-C (or Lightning) headphones, and the occasional dongle will suffice. Even the iPad Pro moved on from the beloved headphone jack.
Digital Trends
HP Spectre x360 13.5 review: back on top
The HP Spectre x360 has long been some of the best laptops over the years, especially in the category of convertible 2-in-1. Last year’s 14-inch model, which was excellent, has now been rebranded as the Spectre x360 13.5, still carrying the same size screen but sporting a clean new design.
Digital Trends
Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti gets an unprecedented $1,000 price drop
Nvidia board partners are continuing to apply aggressive price cuts to Team Green’s flagship GPU, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. EVGA is offering an absolutely massive $1,000 discount in the form of a rebate for both the RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 model and the RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Ultra version.
Digital Trends
Less than 1% of Netflix subscribers are playing the service’s games
Netflix has launched a slew of mobile games since it announced its push into gaming last year, but most subscribers aren’t playing them yet. According to data from app analytics company Apptopia (via CNBC), Netflix’s games have been downloaded 23.3 million times and are played by 1.7 million subscribers daily. That’s less than 1 percent of the 221 million people subscribed to Netflix worldwide.
Comments / 0