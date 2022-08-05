ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IA

Shelby County residents voice concerns over safety of proposed pipeline

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZieH_0h5oVwtz00

(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Board of Supervisors held public hearings on Tuesday on ordinances related to the proposed carbon pipeline.

According to the meeting minutes, during both hearings, rural citizens and the mayor of a nearby town spoke of concerns of the safety in and around the pipeline once installed. Safety and the use of public parks and recreation areas frequented by children that are nearby the intended route were brought up as concerns. Alex Londo, Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator, spoke and informed the public in attendance of all the preparation and training that has to be given for a newly created public safety possibility. Two letters were received at the Auditors office; one from the Shelby County Public Health Board expressing concerns about the proposed pipeline, and one in opposition from Summit Carbon Solutions. A petition was also received in opposition to the pipeline and questioning the safety and permanent farm ground damage that may occur on highly erodible farm ground.

Any revisions to the two ordinances will be considered at the August 16th regular meeting.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Supervisors approve participation in SS4A Grant Application

(Shelby Co) The Shelby County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a resolution for participation in the SS4A Grant Application. As part of the new federal Transportation Bill, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, there is over one billion dollars of roadway safety funding available in the form of Safe Streets and Roads for All grants. To be an eligible applicant for funding, a county must have an eligible action plan in place.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County implements Burning Ban

(Glenwood) Mills County Emergency Management says a county-wide burning ban will be in place for Mills County starting Saturday (August 6) at 8:00 a.m. The ban prohibits open burning in Mills County, including all the cities within the county. Due to abnormally dry air conditions, temperatures, and the possibility for...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shelby County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Shelby County, IA
Government
Western Iowa Today

Cass County 4H Leader Weighs in on Banner Award

(Atlantic) The activities at the Cass County Fair wrapped up this past Wednesday with clean-up day. Numerous projects will now compete at the Iowa State Fair, including Cass County Fair Queen Keira Olsen, selected to represent Cass County in a ceremony held on July 28. Part of the ceremony was the recognition of the 2022 Banner Club award-winning Bear Grove Blazers for their excellence in participation.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Mayor Asks Residents and Property Owners to change the City’s Visual

(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s Atlantic City Council meeting Mayor Grace Garrett spoke about businesses and property owners cleaning up the weeds along the sidewalks and curbs. The mayor says AtlanticFest is coming to Atlantic on August 13 and will bring a lot of visitors to the town. The day features a huge car and motorcycle show and all the other vendors coming into town. Garrett says residents can clean up the city’s visuals with little work like cutting the grass and weeds.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County replacing wooden bridges with box culverts

(Audubon) Audubon County Engineer Mitch Rydl provided the Board of Supervisors with an update on bridges within the county during their meeting this week. Doug Sorensen, Supervisor’s Chairman, reports progress is being made on an effort to reduce wooden structures. “Audubon County when he started had 212 bridges. Of those, 90 were timber bridges or wooden structures. We are down to 60 timber bridges and are gradually trying to replace all of those.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Emergency Management#Urban Construction#Shelby Co#Summit Carbon Solutions
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County T-Bone Parade Winners Announced

(Audubon) The Audubon Chamber of Commerce announced the T-Bond parade winners. The antique tractor winner, 1959 and older, Keith Grabill, the milestone tractor, 1960 and newer, Matt Randeris. Saddle division winner, the Audubon Saddle Club, Junior division, the Girl Scouts, and Senior division, 1st place, Audubon Fire and Rescue, and 2nd place, Southwest Iowa Real Estate. The Good Neighbor award went to the Exira Fire Department.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School District Filling Open Teaching Positions with Staff and Long-term Substitutes

(Atlantic) The Atlantic School District will temporarily use long-term substitutes to fill some vacant teaching positions. Atlantic School’s superintendent Steve Barber says they will fill the open positions with the staff within the system while continuing to pursue new prospects.”Fortunately, we have some substitutes that have served our district for many years, and they have some education, toward their discipline that we will ask them to teach,” said Barber. “Everyone serves an important role in our school district, whether it be a food service worker, bus driver, a para, custodian, teacher, or administrator,” said Barber. “They are all important to our school district in serving and providing the best opportunity for our kids.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Woman arrested on Numerous Charges

(Red Oak) Montgomery County Deputies arrested a Red Oak woman on July 22 on drug possession and burglary charges. Deputies arrested 39-year-old Mandy Marie Knapp on two valid Montgomery County warrants for unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two Adams County warrants for failure to appear on a charge of 3rd-degree burglary 4th-degree criminal mischief, and trespassing. Deputies transported Knapp to the Montgomery County Corrections and booked her on a cash-only bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ashley Hayes Joins SWIPCO Community Development Team

(Atlantic) The Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) has a new face in the Community Development department. Ashley Hayes has joined the staff as a Community Development Specialist. She will work with SWIPCO communities to continue to improve the region through community and economic development activities and planning. “I have been...
ATLANTIC, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

Doug and Joyce Bierbaum donate $5,000 toward improvements to Sunnyside Park bandstand

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department recently received a $5,000 donation from Doug and Joyce Bierbaum of Bierbaum Electric. Atlantic Parks and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen said Doug Bierbaum reached out to say that he wanted to give back to the Department and inquired about some of the projects they have going on, or potential projects they wanted to get started.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adams County Man arrested on Page County Charge

(Clarinda) An Adams County man faces assault and sexual abuse charges. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested 50-year-old Jacob Alan Blake of Corning on Saturday for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse in Page County. Authorities transported Blake to the Page County Jail and held him on a $2,000 cash bond.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Middle School Open House Hours released

(Atlantic) Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber released information on the Middle School Open House set for August 12. On July 27 last year, a roof fire caused considerable water damage to the structure’s interior. School Officials were forced to create make-shift classrooms for the sixth, seventh, and eighth graders while construction crews repaired and reconstructed the school building.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Army Corps Says Long-Term Drought Conditions Persist In Missouri River Basin

(Omaha, NE) — There’s been a slight uptick in the amount of water flowing into reservoirs in the Missouri River Basin over the past two months, but the Army Corps of Engineers says it’s not enough to reverse long-term drought conditions along the Missouri River corridor. The Army Corps of Engineers is slightly increasing the water flow out of the Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota. That will help barges and other vessels navigate the Missouri River through Sioux City, Omaha, Nebraska City, and Kansas City. However, the Army Corps intends to conserve water releases if there’s no commercial navigation in a given area. The National Drought Mitigation Center estimates that 62 percent of the Missouri River basin is abnormally dry or in a drought.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests. Robert Warner, 29, of Fremont, Nebraska, was arrested Thursday on the charge of OWI 1st Offense. Warner was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond. Craig Griffin, 52,...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Excessive Heat Warning for Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills counties

(Omaha) The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills counties from Noon to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 is expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

“Best of the West” Champion Livestock Show Results

(Denison) The top performers in county fairs from nine southwest and western Iowa counties competed in the “Best of the West Showdown” at Denison on Wednesday night. The counties participating in the event included; Cass, Carroll, Crawford, Harrison, Ida, Monona, Sac, Shelby, and Woodbury. The results of the...
DENISON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy