Weather Alert: Hot & Humid Weekend Ahead

It’s been another day of oppressive heat and humidity in southern New England with a Heat Advisory now including Block Island and Nantucket. The combination of highs in the 90s and dew points in the 70s pushed feel-like temperatures back over 100.

It stays uncomfortably warm and humid tonight, with patchy fog, low clouds, and a random shower. Lows remain in the 70s.

THIS WEEKEND: Remaining Hot and Humid, Isolated T’Storm

The beat goes on this weekend, with continued hot and humid conditions. Morning fog will give way to partly sunny skies. Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s on Saturday and then back into the low 90s on Sunday.

Our Heat Advisory has been extended through to Sunday night as we will continue to see our heat index top out above 95° both Saturday and Sunday.

Both days have the chance for a random thunderstorm to develop, but most areas will remain dry.

The heat index will still be in the upper 90s to low 100s into early next week. Beyond Tuesday, rain chances look to go up and temperatures are expected to cool off.

