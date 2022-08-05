ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A Ukrainian woman who moved to New York City nearly a decade ago shares the things that surprised her most about living in the US

By Mikhaila Friel
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjaSV_0h5oV9Az00
Daria Sokol, left, moved to the US from Ukraine in 2013.

@tinasokolovskaya, donvictorio/Getty Images

  • Daria Sokol, a travel blogger from Ukraine, has lived in the US since 2013.
  • Sokol told Insider that her first impressions of New York City were comparable to a "horror movie."
  • She said she now loves NYC, however, and can't imagine living anywhere else.

Daria Sokol, a Ukrainian travel blogger who lives in New York City, told Insider that her "horrible first impression" of the city is far different from how she perceives it now.

Sokol, from Kharkiv, Ukraine, said she first moved to the US in 2013, for a study-abroad program in Washington, DC. She witnessed a first glimpse of NYC as she flew into JFK and transferred to a bus to DC. The 29-year-old told Insider that she had expected it to be beautiful — like what she had seen in American movies — but some areas in the outskirts of the city were dirtier than she had anticipated.

That didn't deter her, and Sokol relocated to New York in 2019.

She currently works as a technical account manager and posts travel content for her 20,000 followers on Instagram in her spare time.

She told Insider that she now loves NYC and can't imagine living anywhere else. And in May, she got married at the Top of the Rock because she wanted to be surrounded by the city's iconic buildings.

But there were plenty of surprises about American living — and life in NYC — along the way. Here's what she said surprised her most about living stateside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170Q1C_0h5oV9Az00
Daria and Anton got married at the Top of the Rock with general admission tickets.

@ivanshatokhin

Sokol said New York looked like 'a horror movie' when she first arrived

Sokol told Insider that she was surprised by the bad weather and the amount of litter that she witnessed on her bus journey out of New York to DC.

"It was like a horror movie," Sokol said. "It was very rainy, thunderstorms, pouring rain. The streets were so dirty, with trash everywhere. It looked so bad."

She said she remembers wondering: "Where is all the New York beauty?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMa0p_0h5oV9Az00
People walk past a pile of garbage in Brooklyn in 2017.

Epics/Getty Images)

Sokol is originally from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city which is known for its commitment to sustainability. Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the city joined the EBRD Green Cities initiative , which was put in place to allow European cities to tackle environmental needs, such as solid waste management, according to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The city has around 1.5 million residents.

Sokol said she returned to NYC the following year, and with every visit seeing new places, like Central Park, made NYC grow on her. She ultimately decided to move to the city.

Sokol says she was struck by how friendly people are in NYC

Sokol said one of the things she loves about the US is the friendly people.

"People are more smiley," she said. "Walking down the street in the United States and you smile at someone, around 90% of the time they smile back."

She added that, in her experience, there's a culture of encouragement and positivity in the US that isn't as common in other countries — so much so that she said she found it difficult to accept compliments from strangers at first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5OiG_0h5oV9Az00
Daria and her husband Anton in NYC.

@tinasokolovskaya

"I would be walking down the street, and a lady would say, 'Oh, I love your shoes, they are so pretty," Sokol said.

"Now I really like this culture of encouragement," she added. "There is more positivity compared to some countries."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 23

RECESSION transition JOE !
3d ago

NY city ?? hahaha yeah she probably thought that democrats will keep her ? when crime and beatings are now at record Levels

Reply(3)
14
Blain Feaster
3d ago

she aprently never been to Manhattan the bronx or Brooklyn because smiling at people is a good way to get a man to fallow you home with out meaning to

Reply
7
Rhiannon Hart
3d ago

I thought New York was known for being the opposite of friendly 😂

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Government
Business Insider

Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has at least two daughters he rarely talks about. He has two adult daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva: Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35. One rumored mistress, Alina Kabaeva, was sanctioned by the US in August. President Vladimir Putin is famously secretive of his personal life,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Ukrainian#American
Vice

A 300m Vodka Pipeline Was Just Discovered in Ukraine

An illegal “vodka pipeline” has been discovered by a group of patrolling Ukrainian border officials near the southeastern city of Podilsk. According to the Ukrainian government, the pipeline was used to transport bootleg alcohol from Ukraine into Moldova. “Three hundred meters of polyethlene pipe stretched from the state...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Russia is mocked over video boasting of 'beautiful women, cheap energy, no cancel culture and an economy that can withstand sanctions' in bid to get people to move there

Russia has been mocked over a bizarre promotional video intended to encourage emigration to the pariah state entitled 'Time to Move to Russia'. With a gravelly voiceover that sounds comedic and a monotonous listing of national qualities that feels satirical, it has baffled viewers as to whether it is a parody or actually serious.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Q 105.7

This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday

In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
QUOGUE, NY
CBS News

Wife of U.S. naval officer sentenced in Japan for deadly crash pleads for government’s help

In an exclusive interview with “CBS Mornings,” the wife of a U.S. naval officer sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison for a deadly crash says she is angry with the punishment and is asking for American officials to help bring her husband home. Lt. Ridge Alkonis is accused of falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into and killing two pedestrians. The lieutenant's family says he lost consciousness due to altitude sickness.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Insider

Insider

528K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy