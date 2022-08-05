Driver charged with DWI after car takes out guardrail, closes part of Concord road, officials say

Read on www.wbtv.com
Troopers: Motorcyclist dies after trying to pass truck in no-passing zone in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist died after crashing into a pickup truck in York County Sunday afternoon, troopers said. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Lesslie Highway near Sandra Lane, about half a mile east of Rock Hill. Investigators said a motorcycle was trying to pass a...
WBTV
One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 North in Charlotte late Monday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-85 North at Graham Street is closed as of 11:15 a.m. due to department operations. Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced...
WBTV
One killed following motorcycle collision in York County
The announcements are in regards to the 2023 operating season. As of Friday, there were 95 cases in N.C. Half of those are in Mecklenburg County. Man shot during armed robbery in east Charlotte, authorities say. Updated: 8 hours ago. There is no word yet on any suspects or what...
1 dead, another hurt in crash on I-85 in north Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person died and another was hurt in a crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte, paramedics confirmed. The crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday near Graham Street. Traffic in the northbound lanes slowed, creating a backup at least a mile long at 11:30 a.m. MEDIC said...
Driver dies in crash after leading police on chase near Monroe
MONROE, N.C. — A police chase in Monroe turned deadly when the driver crashed their pickup truck into a ditch Saturday evening near Highway 74, law enforcement tells Channel 9. The chase started Saturday evening when a driver was reportedly under the influence in a McDonald’s parking lot. The...
3 hospitalized after T-Bone boat crash on North Carolina lake
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat T-boned a pontoon boat, tearing it in half, Saturday afternoon at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. Davidson County Rescue Squad Inc. reported being called to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash around 1:22 p.m. Callers advised that a bass boat, […]
fox46.com
1 person killed in crash on I-85 North in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles on northbound Interstate 85 near Graham Street in Charlotte Monday morning, officials say. NCDOT said the crash happened around 11 a.m. near Exit 40. Charlotte Fire Department officials said multiple lanes were affected...
Police: Person hit, killed while walking in Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department said it is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a person who was walking in the road. The person later died due to their injuries at the hospital. Authorities said the vehicle was traveling south on Park Street in Belmont when it...
12-year-old, 14-year-old in critical condition in Winston-Salem dirt bike crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles are in critical condition after a crash involving a dirt bike, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say that a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were operating a dirt bike down Yarbrough Avenue when they collided with a vehicle traveling down Sunny Drive NW. The teens are both in […]
I-40 East crash shuts down all lanes in Davie County
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 40 East was experiencing closures following a crash on Saturday afternoon in Davie County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 174, near Exit 174 for Farmington Road. The closures were in effect for three miles starting at Exit 174 for Farmington […]
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police search for house burglar in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police are searching for a burglar whom they said was scared off by a homeowner. Authorities said that before the suspect broke into the house on Audubon Drive, he posed as a delivery man at a neighbor’s house. When that neighbor answered the door, he went on to the next house pretending to have a delivery mix-up.
WBTV
Crash closes part of Old Airport Road in Concord
The crash happened in the area of Anderson Street and East Sugar Creek Road. Completion date pushed back for I-77/I-40 interchange project in Iredell County. The original completion date was by the end of 2022. Backups, delays still seen on parts of I-85 South near I-77 due to overnight construction.
Shooting near I-485 leaves one person seriously hurt, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — A person was seriously hurt in a shooting near Interstate 485 in Charlotte Monday afternoon. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a police scene near the interstate and Brookshire Freeway. MEDIC confirmed that one person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim’s condition has...
fox46.com
CMPD search for suspect in reported assault at Harris Teeter parking lot
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an assault that they said left the victim with serious injuries. The assault happened on July 24 just before 9 a.m. in the rear parking lot of...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Three Women Arrested On Fraud Charges In Iredell County, Could Be Wanted Elsewhere In Southeast
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies have charged three women with stealing a purse and using credit cards from the purse to purchase gift cards. Deputies believe the women could be part of a larger group involving thefts across the Southeast. On August 2nd, deputies were called...
WBTV
Man shot during armed robbery in east Charlotte, authorities say
The announcements are in regards to the 2023 operating season. The incident happened on Lesslie Highway on Sunday afternoon. N.C. health officials visiting Mecklenburg County to review monkeypox response. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of Friday, there were 95 cases in N.C. Half of those are in Mecklenburg County. Students...
I-85 North crash shut down 2 lanes in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes were closed on Interstate 85 North following a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 106, near Exit 106 for Finch Farm Road. The lanes were closed for two miles through Mile Marker 108, near Exit 108 for Hopewell Church […]
Wanted: Alcohol bought with counterfeit bills in Mooresville: PD
MOORESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS ) – A man who used counterfeit bills to buy alcohol from an ABC store is being sought, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers began investigating the incident last Monday when they say two counterfeit $20 bills were used to buy alcohol at an ABC store on E. Plaza Drive in […]
Man arrested for stealing marked Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office car, deputies say
CHARLOTTE — A man was arrested Saturday morning for stealing a marked Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office car, deputies say. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Bryant, 43, was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center and charged with injury to personal property, larceny of law enforcement equipment, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Alcohol, speed suspected in deadly motorcycle crash in Iredell County, troopers say
TROUTMAN, N.C. — Alcohol impairment and excessive speed are suspected in a deadly crash Wednesday night that involved a motorcycle in Iredell County, troopers said. A 2007 Victory motorcycle driven by Alexander Christian Turner, 26, of Mooresville, ran a stop sign on Houston Road at the T-intersection of Weathers Creek in Troutman.
