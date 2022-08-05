ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

South Florida Breweries celebrate International Beer Day

By T.A. Walker
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week

State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn

It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"

I am not much of a drinker. I like my medicine a little more green. But that doesn't mean the night life in our world isn't well and thriving. And one thing I noticed about moving to Orlando is the night life here is pretty bumpin'. Full disclosure, I'm a homebody who literally never leaves my apartment, but if I'm out and about at night, it's not uncommon at all to see groups of young friends in club wear laughing as they stuff themselves into one car for a night on the town. Honestly, if you ask me, Florida, in general, has a very healthy night-life balance. And Delray Beach, Florida is no different. Located in the Miami metropolitan area about two-hours and forty-six minutes away from Orlando by car, Delray Beach has beach town vibes that will steal your heart. Fifty-two miles from beautiful Miami, this roughly small blip on sprawling Florida map (as of 2020, the population was 66,846 people.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Government
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
NewPelican

Fishing Report: Every day is a new day at sea

Pictured here is a charter aboard the Native Son out of Hillsboro Inlet this week. It is so crazy to think that one day you can get completely skunked and catch nothing and the next day the rod is bent on a fish for hours. You never truly know what you’re going to get when you go out fishing and I believe that is the beauty of it. In this picture you can see bonito, mahi-mahi, blackfin tuna, king mackerel and barracuda.
HILLSBORO BEACH, FL
puplore.com

4 Best Cavapoo Breeders In Florida (FL)

Finding the most reputable and best Cavapoo breeders in Florida could be a hassle, despite the popularity of this breed. Whether it is fawn, cream, gold, chocolate, white, or chestnut, Cavapoos are fluffy, cute, and energetic little dogs that never shy away from showing their sweet nature to everyone around them.
FLORIDA STATE
travelexperta.com

Top Kid-Friendly Places to Visit in West Palm Beach

Palm Beach City is located by the west coast of Florida beaches and is a city full of fun. The place is widely known as the Playground for the rich, you can find a bunch of restaurants in Palm Beach too, like Echo Restaurant. West Palm Beach kids and people from across the country usually come here to spend a vacation. It offers a lot to its visitors including wildlife refuges, parks sanctuaries apart from the picture-like waterways. Adventure and fun never end here! That’s I decided to gather the best kid-friendly places to visit in West Palm Beach.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Beer Day#Craft Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Florida Breweries#Twisted Trunk Brewery#Palm Beach Country#Visitflorida Com
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? More than 560 apartments and townhomes planned for Plantation development

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
PLANTATION, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota distributor grows by over 50 employees through acquisition

A Sarasota irrigation, golf and grounds equipment distributor recently acquired a 110-year-old company. A press release from Wesco Turf states the acquisition of Hector Turf, Deerfield Beach, went into effect Aug. 1. Both companies are distributors for Minneapolis-based The Toro Co. “We are excited to welcome Hector Turf into Wesco’s...
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
luxury-houses.net

Stunning New Construction Home just Minutes from Incredible Beaches in Boca Raton hits The Market at $18,995,000

The Home in Boca Raton, a stunning new contemporary residence was masterfully created to capture the most mesmerizing views of the Intracoastal waterway is now available for sale. This home located at 2909 Spanish River Rd, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call David Roberts (Phone: 561-368-8200) & Kelly Brooks (Phone: 561-255-2558) at Sanctuary Realty LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
AmraBeg

Key West Places To Visit According to a Florida Local

Key West is a small island in the Florida Keys that is known for its laid-back atmosphere and coral reefs. The island has a long history dating back to the early 1800s when it was settled by pirates and wreckers. Situated at the southernmost point of the continental US, Key West is famous for its sunny weather, gorgeous beaches, and laid-back atmosphere. But there’s much more to this island city than meets the eye. If you’re looking for something a little out of the ordinary on your next vacation, check out these 10 unique places to see in Key West.
KEY WEST, FL
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Florida

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you happen to live in Florida or you love going to Florida on holiday and you love eating pizza, then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some tasty pizza. Once you taste the kind of pizza they serve at these places, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you like, you will absolutely find something for your liking at these pizza spots. But don't take my word for it. Go and try them out yourself and then come back and tell us which one you liked more. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Florida to visit next time you are in the area:
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY BY MIDWEEK

System Forming Far East Of Florida. Now 40 Percent Chance Of Development. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 8 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center now says the tropical wave that developed just off the coast of Africa is now likely […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy