South Florida Breweries celebrate International Beer Day

Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week
State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"
I am not much of a drinker. I like my medicine a little more green. But that doesn't mean the night life in our world isn't well and thriving. And one thing I noticed about moving to Orlando is the night life here is pretty bumpin'. Full disclosure, I'm a homebody who literally never leaves my apartment, but if I'm out and about at night, it's not uncommon at all to see groups of young friends in club wear laughing as they stuff themselves into one car for a night on the town. Honestly, if you ask me, Florida, in general, has a very healthy night-life balance. And Delray Beach, Florida is no different. Located in the Miami metropolitan area about two-hours and forty-six minutes away from Orlando by car, Delray Beach has beach town vibes that will steal your heart. Fifty-two miles from beautiful Miami, this roughly small blip on sprawling Florida map (as of 2020, the population was 66,846 people.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
Fishing Report: Every day is a new day at sea
Pictured here is a charter aboard the Native Son out of Hillsboro Inlet this week. It is so crazy to think that one day you can get completely skunked and catch nothing and the next day the rod is bent on a fish for hours. You never truly know what you’re going to get when you go out fishing and I believe that is the beauty of it. In this picture you can see bonito, mahi-mahi, blackfin tuna, king mackerel and barracuda.
puplore.com
4 Best Cavapoo Breeders In Florida (FL)
Finding the most reputable and best Cavapoo breeders in Florida could be a hassle, despite the popularity of this breed. Whether it is fawn, cream, gold, chocolate, white, or chestnut, Cavapoos are fluffy, cute, and energetic little dogs that never shy away from showing their sweet nature to everyone around them.
travelexperta.com
Top Kid-Friendly Places to Visit in West Palm Beach
Palm Beach City is located by the west coast of Florida beaches and is a city full of fun. The place is widely known as the Playground for the rich, you can find a bunch of restaurants in Palm Beach too, like Echo Restaurant. West Palm Beach kids and people from across the country usually come here to spend a vacation. It offers a lot to its visitors including wildlife refuges, parks sanctuaries apart from the picture-like waterways. Adventure and fun never end here! That’s I decided to gather the best kid-friendly places to visit in West Palm Beach.
Palm Beach County's newest school ready to welcome students
We are two days away from a new school year and hundreds of students on Wednesday will walk through the doors of a brand new Palm Beach County elementary school for the first time.
What’s being built there? More than 560 apartments and townhomes planned for Plantation development
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
Duke's Lazy Loggerhead Cafe to close its doors after 25 years
It’s an end of era for Jupiter staple, Duke’s Lazy Loggerhead Cafe. The cafe’s owners say the restaurant is a victim of major changes and a new contract with Palm Beach County.
Families stock up on school supplies as tax-free shopping weekend wraps up
Many families rushed to the stores Sunday for some last-minute shopping on the final day of the sales tax holiday.
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota distributor grows by over 50 employees through acquisition
A Sarasota irrigation, golf and grounds equipment distributor recently acquired a 110-year-old company. A press release from Wesco Turf states the acquisition of Hector Turf, Deerfield Beach, went into effect Aug. 1. Both companies are distributors for Minneapolis-based The Toro Co. “We are excited to welcome Hector Turf into Wesco’s...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning New Construction Home just Minutes from Incredible Beaches in Boca Raton hits The Market at $18,995,000
The Home in Boca Raton, a stunning new contemporary residence was masterfully created to capture the most mesmerizing views of the Intracoastal waterway is now available for sale. This home located at 2909 Spanish River Rd, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call David Roberts (Phone: 561-368-8200) & Kelly Brooks (Phone: 561-255-2558) at Sanctuary Realty LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
'Lunch Lady Squad' shows off newest school cafeteria menu items
The School District of Palm Beach County will be rolling out some new menu items in the cafeteria this year, and who better to help introduce them than the famous "Lunch Lady Squad."
Key West Places To Visit According to a Florida Local
Key West is a small island in the Florida Keys that is known for its laid-back atmosphere and coral reefs. The island has a long history dating back to the early 1800s when it was settled by pirates and wreckers. Situated at the southernmost point of the continental US, Key West is famous for its sunny weather, gorgeous beaches, and laid-back atmosphere. But there’s much more to this island city than meets the eye. If you’re looking for something a little out of the ordinary on your next vacation, check out these 10 unique places to see in Key West.
850wftl.com
New report shows how unaffordable it is to live in Florida, specifically South Florida
(FLA) — The price of living in Florida is becoming more unaffordable for residents as rent continues to climb, according to a new report. The new report shows just how unaffordable the Sunshine State has become, especially in South Florida. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released its “Out...
3 great pizza places in Florida
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you happen to live in Florida or you love going to Florida on holiday and you love eating pizza, then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some tasty pizza. Once you taste the kind of pizza they serve at these places, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you like, you will absolutely find something for your liking at these pizza spots. But don't take my word for it. Go and try them out yourself and then come back and tell us which one you liked more. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Florida to visit next time you are in the area:
HURRICANE CENTER: TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY BY MIDWEEK
System Forming Far East Of Florida. Now 40 Percent Chance Of Development. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 8 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center now says the tropical wave that developed just off the coast of Africa is now likely […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Taxes, housing, sunshine: Don't count on Florida's new arrivals to go back to New York
Bonnie Heatzig is executive director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman, based in Boca Raton. The New York Post recently published an article by Steve Cuozzo, titled “Listen up, New York — Florida sucks, and you’ll all be back in five years.”. While it’s old news that...
WSVN-TV
Dozens of beagles arrive in South Florida from breeding facility, up for adoption
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of beagles arrived safely in South Florida from a Virginia breeding facility where a series of inspections found more than 70 animal welfare violations. Vans filled with these 44 dogs stopped at Dania Beach on Friday morning to distribute the furry creatures to the...
WPTV West Palm Beach
