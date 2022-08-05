Kearney man arrested for sexually assaulting two minors

Read on foxnebraska.com
Juveniles arrested, another given probation intake following weekend incidents in GI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Three juveniles were arrested, and a fourth was given a juvenile probation intake following two separate, but related, incidents in Grand Island over the weekend. Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Central Nebraska Bobcat, 3809 Westgate Road, in reference to a 2014 Bobcat 3400...
GI teen charged as an adult for stealing vehicle related to string of thefts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen has been charged as an adult with stealing a vehicle that was part of a string of car thefts earlier this summer. Favion Lara, 17, is charged in Hall County Court with one count of theft by receiving stolen property – more than $5,000.
2nd annual Kite Festival brought together local and out-of-state kiters for a purpose
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Kite Festival returned with the purpose of getting more people out into the parks. Not for one, but for two years already the kite festival has been filling up Grand Island’s sky with kites of many colors, designs, and unbelievable sizes. Pro-kiter Scott...
Kearney struggles offensively, eliminated from Midwest Regional
WHITETOWN, Ind. — For the second-straight game, Kearney Little League failed to register a hit as Pittsburg (Kan.) eliminates the State Champs from Nebraska 7-0 on Saturday. Kael Nebesniak started strong on the mound for Kearney, tossing five strikeouts through the first two innings, but Kansas turned it on in the third, taking a 5-0 lead.
Hastings approves first phase of Quiet Zone
HASTINGS, Neb. — Five years after voters approved a railroad quiet zone in a sales tax vote the City of Hastings is getting on track. The sound of the train horns reverberates through downtown. “Every time we step outside if a train comes we have to stop all activity,”...
Nebraska Senior Games prove age is just a number
KEARNEY, Neb. — "Competition never gets old." That’s the slogan for the Nebraska Senior Games, and the games were a perfect way for those over the age of 50 to get moving and maybe even make some new friends along the way. This year’s nearly 450 participants proved...
NTV's Grow: August 7, 2022
Simply Sunflower, a Nebraska farmer captures sunshine in a bottle at this unique Valley County farm. We'll highlight farmer Al and his clan as our Farm Family of the Month. Plus conservation practices that pay, more on navigating carbon markets. Also, scouting for southern rust and tar spot. We'll visit...
UNK starts fall camp
KEARNEY. Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Kearney opened fall camp on Monday. The Lopers who are picked second in the MIAA are excited to be back on the football field. “They enjoy football and being out there. Another thing is we try and make thing fun and build a little competition between your drills and make it as fun as possible for them,” said Lopers head coach Josh Lynn.
Hastings College welcomes freshmen with new First 48 program
HASTINGS, Neb. — Before the Hastings College football team holds their first fall practices this weekend, the newest Broncos received an extra special welcome. The HC Student Engagement team, in coordination with head coach Matt Franzen, hosted the inaugural First 48 program, aimed at helping the freshmen adjust to college and its many challenges.
