Kearney man arrested for sexually assaulting two minors

KEARNEY. Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Kearney opened fall camp on Monday. The Lopers who are picked second in the MIAA are excited to be back on the football field. “They enjoy football and being out there. Another thing is we try and make thing fun and build a little competition between your drills and make it as fun as possible for them,” said Lopers head coach Josh Lynn.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO