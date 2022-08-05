ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

First day of school forecast: Watch out for storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Happy first day of school! The forecast remains typical for this time of the year with seasonable temperatures, humidity, and the chance for showers/storms. Recess: A few sunny breaks will be possible by lunchtime; you’ll have to dodge a few showers and storms, but a...
Scattered Showers & Storms for Sunday, Back To Isolated On Monday!

TODAY: This mornig we’re starting out mostly sunny with temps in the 70s all across the region, and even though things are ncie now, we do expect the clouds to return this afternoon, as we’ll be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times. If you have anything to do outdoors, it’s best to do it before 2pm. After 2pm, the rain coverage does pick up. That doesn’t mean everybody will see rain, just know we think the coverage today will be greater than yesterday.
Saturday night shooting on Earline Ave. kills one, injures another

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One late Saturday night shooting claimed the life of one 19-year-old and injured another. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 19-year-old Jaheim Thomas was pronounced dead late last night, Aug. 6, in the emergency room after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Thomas was shot and killed just one month after marking his 19th birthday on July 6.
