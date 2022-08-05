Read on www.wrbl.com
Showers & storms continue; front to bring less humid air by the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — High pressure currently overhead will weaken and build out west as we see a frontal boundary move into the region by the end of the week. This frontal boundary will have the potential to bring some drier, less humid air to parts of the south.
First day of school forecast: Watch out for storms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Happy first day of school! The forecast remains typical for this time of the year with seasonable temperatures, humidity, and the chance for showers/storms. Recess: A few sunny breaks will be possible by lunchtime; you’ll have to dodge a few showers and storms, but a...
Scattered Showers & Storms for Sunday, Back To Isolated On Monday!
TODAY: This mornig we’re starting out mostly sunny with temps in the 70s all across the region, and even though things are ncie now, we do expect the clouds to return this afternoon, as we’ll be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times. If you have anything to do outdoors, it’s best to do it before 2pm. After 2pm, the rain coverage does pick up. That doesn’t mean everybody will see rain, just know we think the coverage today will be greater than yesterday.
Saturday night shooting on Earline Ave. kills one, injures another
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One late Saturday night shooting claimed the life of one 19-year-old and injured another. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 19-year-old Jaheim Thomas was pronounced dead late last night, Aug. 6, in the emergency room after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Thomas was shot and killed just one month after marking his 19th birthday on July 6.
Sunday Conversation: Dragonfly Trails Becca Zajac talks about the non-profit’s work
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dragonfly Trails Inc., is a non-profit organization working with the city of Columbus to make the city’s trails a more cohesive network. The organization’s executive director Becca Zajac sits down with Chuck Williams for this week’s Sunday Conversation. Zajac talks about Dragonfly’s...
EXCLUSIVE: WRBL sits down with Muscogee County’s Teacher of the Year as students return to class
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Students aren’t the only ones sharpening pencils and getting ready for the school year. Teachers have been preparing for the start of the 2022 school year for weeks, and WRBL got a chance to sit down with last year’s Muscogee County Teacher of the Year as students and staff return to the classroom.
