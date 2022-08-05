At 2 troubled agencies, DC mayor flouts law on nominees

Read on wtop.com
Audit: Nearly 1000 rental units in Maryland missing lead inspection certificates
A new report out from the Maryland General Assembly's Office of Legislative Audits suggests the State Department of the Environment may have failed to inspect nearly 1000 rental units for lead.
WTOP
Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise. Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.
NYC Mayor Adams outraged over ‘small part’ of border crisis impacting his sanctuary city, Texas AG
During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton discusses Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to bus migrants to New York City and Washington D.C., as a solution for the overwhelming border crisis, arguing that Texas is sending sanctuary cities a "statement of fairness.'. KEN PAXTON:...
WJLA
Weed like to see your papers: Joint task force to verify DC dispensaries' legal compliance
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Following a 30-day grace period, a “Joint Cannabis Task Force,” consisting of various District government agencies, will be visiting operating District dispensaries to verify each one's compliance with D.C. legal requirements, the city said. District law requires businesses to abide by the regulatory...
Tax-Free Week is coming back in Maryland, just in time for back-to-school savings
Person looking through racks of clothingArtem Beliaikin/Unsplash. Back to school is just around the corner, and schools have distributed their supply lists. For teachers in Montgomery County, the pre-service week begins on August 21, and students return to the classroom on August 29.
Bay Net
VIDEO: Hogan Leads Dedication Of New Building At Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery
CHELTENHAM, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today joined the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) and the Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) for the official dedication of a new administration building at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, which is the result of a federal-state partnership. “Our veterans serve as a reminder every...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox adds campaign staff, hires former Dave Brat campaign manager
Republican Maryland gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox announced Friday that he has expanded his campaign staff with several new hires. Chief among the additions is Southern Maryland native Zach Werrell as campaign manager. Werrell managed the upstart campaign of Republican Dave Brat when he ousted GOP House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in the 2014 Virginia primary, and Brat went on to win Cantor's congressional seat that November. He was only 23 when he helmed Brat's campaign, and is co-author of the book, How to Bag a RINO: The Whiz Kids Who Brought Down House Majority Leader Eric Cantor.
Sentinel
Governor Hogan Calls on President Biden, Secretary Buttigieg to Reverse Federal Highway Administration Decision to Delay Traffic Relief Plan For American Legion Bridge and Capital Beltway
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement and sent a letter calling on President Biden and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to immediately reverse the acting federal highway administrator’s decision to overrule the agency’s professional staff and delay the State of Maryland’s Traffic Relief Plan for the American Legion Bridge and the Capital Beltway:
WTOP
Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
Lancaster Farming
Maryland's Partition of Property Act Restores Hope
Maryland in May joined 21 other states that have enacted a version of the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act. Maryland’s new Partition of Property Act goes into effect Oct. 1. The goal of the legislation is to help Maryland families preserve their wealth and legacies in the form...
aclu-md.org
Enfranchising Maryland During an Era of Disenfranchisement
Our democracy is threatened without real access to voting for all. The ACLU of Maryland has long worked to stop voter disenfranchisement through state-wide initiatives like our Election Protection program. While tactics of ballot exclusion have evolved over the years, the path to overcoming this ailment and expanding fundamental suffrage is no modern idea.
Washingtonian.com
DC’s Most Highly-Anticipated Neighborhood is Finally Here
When looking for a new apartment, one word often comes to mind: compromise. Compromising square footage in order to live in a key location, sacrificing an urban lifestyle to be in closer proximity to green space, prioritizing certain amenities over others because no one building can have it all. Enter...
WTOP
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
nypressnews.com
Mayor Adams furious after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent dozens of migrants to New York City against their will
NEW YORK — A red state, blue state border war has erupted after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent dozens of migrants to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, taking advantage of New York City’s right to shelter law as he fights with President Joe Biden over immigration policy. Mayor...
Nottingham MD
Maryland Farmers’ Market Week gets under way
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has declared August 7-13 as Maryland Farmers’ Market Week to recognize the 97 farmers markets across the state that provide citizens with access to fresh, local produce and other Maryland-made items. Residents are encouraged to celebrate Maryland Farmers’ Market Week by visiting a nearby market and buying local products. A list of current locations throughout the state is available via the 2022 Maryland Farmers Market Directory.
weaa.org
Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
Lightning strike outside White House kills Wisconsin couple
Two people from Wisconsin were killed by a bolt of lightning near the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. The lightning struck at 6:52 p.m., critically injuring four people who were standing in Lafayette Park, located just north of the White House. "Upon arrival, we found four patients. Two...
bethesdamagazine.com
Hogan calls on Biden, Buttigieg to reverse decision to delay I-270 and I-495 project
This story was updated at 12:50 p.m., Aug. 5, 2022, to include comments from Gov. Larry Hogan and the Federal Highway Administration. It was updated at 3 p.m. to include more comments and at 4:30 p.m. to include more details and comments. Gov. Larry Hogan is urging President Joe Biden,...
How the new general manager plans to tackle a damaged Metro
WASHINGTON — He only began the job on July 25th, but in his second week on the job, the new general manager for Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has already experienced the full D.C. metro chaos locals have come to expect. Moving from Austin, Texas, where he was...
mocoshow.com
Marijuana Legalization Will Be Voted on in Maryland This November
Marijuana legalization is up for a vote on Tuesday, November 8. Residents will have the option to vote “FOR” or “AGAINST” Question 4 to legalize cannabis use for adults 21+ starting July 2023. The question will be “Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21.
