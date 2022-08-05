ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Marconews.com

Naples' Youth Haven, Paul Arsenault make a masterpiece with beauty on many levels

Even kids with sparkling white T-shirts were emerging relatively unscathed from their turns with semi-loaded paint trays, brushes and an emerging mural. They persevered with precision, daubing morning-sun yellows, heliotrope and wheat tones onto the side of Youth Haven's emergency receiving cottage. Paul Arsenault, on the other hand, looked as...
NAPLES, FL
L. Cane

Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn

It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Here’s why this coastal Florida city is one of the best places in the United States to relocate

Naples, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Andriy Blokhin. Naples has long been a favorite destination for tourists and second-home purchasers looking for a lively, amiable setting to unwind in the Sunshine State. This Gulf of Mexico city is well-known for its heavenly white-sand beaches and top-notch golf courses, but it is also quickly becoming one of the most opulent places to live and invest. The Blue Zones Project, which aims to make communities across the nation healthier and happier, has included the city as a participant since 2015. With an increase of 6.7 percent since the project began, East Naples has experienced the most improvement in Southwest Florida since that time.
Alina Andras

3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida

There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
FLORIDA STATE

