Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Naples Real Estate Market Shows Some Signs of Cooling OffPSki17Naples, FL
Naples' Youth Haven, Paul Arsenault make a masterpiece with beauty on many levels
Even kids with sparkling white T-shirts were emerging relatively unscathed from their turns with semi-loaded paint trays, brushes and an emerging mural. They persevered with precision, daubing morning-sun yellows, heliotrope and wheat tones onto the side of Youth Haven's emergency receiving cottage. Paul Arsenault, on the other hand, looked as...
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
Nearly 1 million square feet in industrial space coming to Southwest Florida next year
If you track industrial parks in and around Fort Myers, Aug. 4 was a big day for you. That's the day two announcements dropped saying nearly 1 million square feet of industrial space is coming to Southwest Florida. This includes a 500,000-square-foot industrial park in Fort Myers and a $50...
The Island Cow, popular Sanibel restaurant, closed following Saturday night fire
The Island Cow, a popular Sanibel restaurant visited by tourists, locals and a vice president, was shut down after a Saturday night fire that started in the kitchen. Sanibel Fire Department crews were at the scene Sunday to assess damage and continue any firefighting operations. No injuries were reported. Owners...
Here’s why this coastal Florida city is one of the best places in the United States to relocate
Naples, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Andriy Blokhin. Naples has long been a favorite destination for tourists and second-home purchasers looking for a lively, amiable setting to unwind in the Sunshine State. This Gulf of Mexico city is well-known for its heavenly white-sand beaches and top-notch golf courses, but it is also quickly becoming one of the most opulent places to live and invest. The Blue Zones Project, which aims to make communities across the nation healthier and happier, has included the city as a participant since 2015. With an increase of 6.7 percent since the project began, East Naples has experienced the most improvement in Southwest Florida since that time.
3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida
There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
Back to school: Test positive for COVID? Here's what Collier students, parents need to do
As students return to the classroom on Aug. 10 amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence due to the BA.5 variant, there's guaranteed to be students coming home with the tell-tale signs of infection. Collier County has been labeled as having a medium rate of community transmission by the U.S. Centers for...
