Malvern Bank Opens Sponsorship, Donation Opportunities for Annual Charity Polo Match in Toughkenamon

Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
The Alliance for Health Equity Releases More than $600,000 to Support Local Nonprofits, Grassroots Organizations
Image via the Alliance for Health Equity. The Alliance for Health Equity has released $620,000 in support over two years to eight registered 501(c)3 grassroots and nonprofit partnerships, equaling 18 organizations as the recipients of the Collaborative Innovation Fund. Another $25,000 was awarded to an organization to support the Coatesville Black Media Renaissance, and $12,500 in discretionary funds was released to address emergent needs relating to health access.
‘Heart of the Holiday Beats in West Chester:’ 6ABC Meteorologist to Emcee Christmas Parade
Adam Joseph, far left, with QVC hosts in 2018.Image via QVC. The Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce has announced that 6ABC Meteorologist Adam Joseph will emcee the West Chester Christmas Parade when the beloved holiday event returns from a two-year pandemic hiatus on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Entrepreneurs: Take Advantage of These Free SCORE Workshops in September
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free SCORE workshops and webinars in September. An in-person SCORE workshop takes place Sept. 1, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chester County Library, on how to start and operate a small business. You have come to the right place if...
Henderson High School Grad Earns Scholarship from Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia
Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia — in conjunction with Scholarship America (a Minn.-based philanthropic organization) — has poured $100,000 in academic scholarships to 20 students in the Lehigh Valley, Phila. collar counties, South Jersey, and Delaware. The goal is simple: to ease the financial burden, even in small...
General Recreation Keeps Playgrounds Healthy with These Helpful Products
The COVID-19 virus and other health threats like Monkeypox are still making headlines and keeping the focus on healthy playgrounds for children and adults alike. General Recreation, Inc. in Newtown Square continues to offer several tools to keep everyone healthy. These tools to keep children and caregivers healthy, including “Play...
These Local Bowling Alleys Provide Hours of Old-Fashioned Fun
Whether you are planning a family outing, a playful date night, or an outing with friends, there are several local bowling alleys that are among the best in the region and guaranteed to provide you with hours of old-fashioned fun, writes Laura Swartz for Philadelphia Magazine. Devon Lanes in Devon...
TD Bank and Capital One Expanding in Center City to Recruit New Top Talent
The growing prevalence of remote work has left many companies unsure how to utilize their former office spaces, with numerous corporations finding their buildings much more empty. But for TD Bank and Capital One, see an opportunity. Per The Philadelphia Inquirer, both of these top banks are making moves to...
Friends Association is Collecting Back to School Supplies Aug. 9
Stop by the West Chester Public Library on August 9 from 10 am to 3 pm where the Friends Association will be collecting items for its Back-to-School Drive. The library is located at 415 N. Church Street in West Chester. The Friends Association needs your help to ensure every child...
Malvern Fintech Company Plans to Add 100 Jobs to Chester County
Malvern-Based financial technology company Savana plans to hire 100 new employees after receiving a $45 million boost funding which will help grow their digital banking expansion, writes Rachel Ravina for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Fresh off a Series A funding round from investors that included both national and international companies,...
West Chester-Based Tech Company Assists Underprivileged Communities in Chester County
Ensuring safe housing, food, and education are some of the most important things a community can offer. The Community, Youth and Women’s Alliance of Chester County (CYWA) offers all those things and more. Read on to find out more about these programs, and how West Chester based company, IT...
WilmU’s Organizational Leadership Program Empowers Forward-Thinking Leaders
When Macy’s executive Paul Seiverd wanted to improve his productivity, he turned to Wilmington University. As a senior manager who leads over 800 employees, he chose the University for its flexible schedules and ability to transfer credits from his previous institution seamlessly. But he also was attracted to the university’s new Bachelor’s in Organizational Leadership program.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Charming Farmhouse with Historical Flair in West Chester
A charming farmhouse on 0.95 acres with six bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in West Chester. This handsome 1758 residence was originally built by early settler John Townsend and is noted as a home of historic value by Westtown Township. . . The stone...
Vetri Restaurants Alum Makes Stellar Solo Debut in Ambler
Brad Daniels, a Culinary Institute of America graduate and alum of Vetri, an award-winning restaurant in Philadelphia, has made an impressive solo debut with his new restaurant Tresini in Ambler, writes Craig LaBan for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The meals Daniels creates are refined versions of seasonally inspired Italian flavors that...
‘Necessary, Beneficial Change’: New Development to Bring 166 Luxury Apartments to Kennett Square
The growing popularity of Kennett Square is not going unnoticed by developers, who are happy to answer the increased demand for housing units, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News. The latest project is currently underway at the corner of West State Street and Mill Road. Two new apartment...
Phoenixville’s CCWMG — Renowned for Retainer-Based Financial Planning — Welcomes New Managing Director
Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, which employs a retainer-based planning model that is making waves in the industry, is currently in growth mode. Wayne resident Derek Dobin, who boasts 20-plus years of experience in finance and engineering, is the latest addition to the Phoenixville firm’s roster of professionals who utilize a team approach to help clients with a wide variety of needs as they maneuver through a complex financial-services world.
Exton-Based Medical Equipment Company Acquired by Houston Rival
Exton-based Freedom Medical, a company that rents medical equipment and provides related outsourced support services to hospitals and long-term care centers, was acquired earlier this week by its Houston rival US Med-Equip for an undisclosed sum, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The acquisition accelerated US Med-Equip’s national...
Exton’s Hankin Apartments Named Number One Management Company in Nation
Hankin Apartments, an Exton-based property management company, has been named the #1 Management Company with 10-24 communities in the entire country and Canada for the second time. This ranking comes from the SatisFacts epIQ Index’s Top Management Companies and Communities Biannual Report, which measures overall resident satisfaction. Hankin Apartments...
Beloved Great Valley High School Grad Remembered as Always Striving to Make a Difference
Alivia ‘Liv’ Juliana, a Malvern native and Great Valley High School graduate, was an inspiration to all who knew her, writes Neil Geoghegan for the Daily Local News. During her 19 years of life, Juliana always strived to make a difference. “Liv made a difference every day,” said...
VISTA Careers — County of Chester
The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more. Human Resources Director. This position will establish and maintain positive, trusting, and highly...
West Chester’s Verrica Pharmaceuticals Nets $8 Million Payment from Its Partner in Japan
Image via Verrica Pharmaceuticals. West Chester-based Verrica Pharmaceuticals has received a trigger payment of $8 million from its product development partner in Japan after a provision from their licensing deal kicked in, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
