Malvern Bank Opens Sponsorship, Donation Opportunities for Annual Charity Polo Match in Toughkenamon

Image via the Alliance for Health Equity. The Alliance for Health Equity has released $620,000 in support over two years to eight registered 501(c)3 grassroots and nonprofit partnerships, equaling 18 organizations as the recipients of the Collaborative Innovation Fund. Another $25,000 was awarded to an organization to support the Coatesville Black Media Renaissance, and $12,500 in discretionary funds was released to address emergent needs relating to health access.

COATESVILLE, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO