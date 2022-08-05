West Chester-Based Tech Company Assists Underprivileged Communities in Chester County

Read on vista.today
Related
Entrepreneurs: Take Advantage of These Free SCORE Workshops in September
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free SCORE workshops and webinars in September. An in-person SCORE workshop takes place Sept. 1, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chester County Library, on how to start and operate a small business. You have come to the right place if...
The Alliance for Health Equity Releases More than $600,000 to Support Local Nonprofits, Grassroots Organizations
Image via the Alliance for Health Equity. The Alliance for Health Equity has released $620,000 in support over two years to eight registered 501(c)3 grassroots and nonprofit partnerships, equaling 18 organizations as the recipients of the Collaborative Innovation Fund. Another $25,000 was awarded to an organization to support the Coatesville Black Media Renaissance, and $12,500 in discretionary funds was released to address emergent needs relating to health access.
Malvern Fintech Company Plans to Add 100 Jobs to Chester County
Malvern-Based financial technology company Savana plans to hire 100 new employees after receiving a $45 million boost funding which will help grow their digital banking expansion, writes Rachel Ravina for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Fresh off a Series A funding round from investors that included both national and international companies,...
Henderson High School Grad Earns Scholarship from Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia
Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia — in conjunction with Scholarship America (a Minn.-based philanthropic organization) — has poured $100,000 in academic scholarships to 20 students in the Lehigh Valley, Phila. collar counties, South Jersey, and Delaware. The goal is simple: to ease the financial burden, even in small...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TD Bank and Capital One Expanding in Center City to Recruit New Top Talent
The growing prevalence of remote work has left many companies unsure how to utilize their former office spaces, with numerous corporations finding their buildings much more empty. But for TD Bank and Capital One, see an opportunity. Per The Philadelphia Inquirer, both of these top banks are making moves to...
‘Heart of the Holiday Beats in West Chester:’ 6ABC Meteorologist to Emcee Christmas Parade
Adam Joseph, far left, with QVC hosts in 2018.Image via QVC. The Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce has announced that 6ABC Meteorologist Adam Joseph will emcee the West Chester Christmas Parade when the beloved holiday event returns from a two-year pandemic hiatus on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
WilmU’s Organizational Leadership Program Empowers Forward-Thinking Leaders
When Macy’s executive Paul Seiverd wanted to improve his productivity, he turned to Wilmington University. As a senior manager who leads over 800 employees, he chose the University for its flexible schedules and ability to transfer credits from his previous institution seamlessly. But he also was attracted to the university’s new Bachelor’s in Organizational Leadership program.
‘Necessary, Beneficial Change’: New Development to Bring 166 Luxury Apartments to Kennett Square
The growing popularity of Kennett Square is not going unnoticed by developers, who are happy to answer the increased demand for housing units, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News. The latest project is currently underway at the corner of West State Street and Mill Road. Two new apartment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
VISTA Careers — County of Chester
The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more. Human Resources Director. This position will establish and maintain positive, trusting, and highly...
Friends Association is Collecting Back to School Supplies Aug. 9
Stop by the West Chester Public Library on August 9 from 10 am to 3 pm where the Friends Association will be collecting items for its Back-to-School Drive. The library is located at 415 N. Church Street in West Chester. The Friends Association needs your help to ensure every child...
Malvern Bank Opens Sponsorship, Donation Opportunities for Annual Charity Polo Match in Toughkenamon
Since its establishment in 2008, the Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation has donated more than $878,500 to charitable organizations in its service areas. For 2022 fundraising, the Foundation will launch the second annual Charity Polo Match on Sept. 25 at the Brandywine Polo Club in Toughkenamon. Malvern Bank established an equestrian...
Collar-County Calling: Revised Early Sept. Timeline will Usher in Area Code 835 Sooner Than Expected
"What is that new area code again?"Image via iStock. Phila.’s collar counties are getting the newly minted area code 835 sooner than expected. Cell phone fingers may have to acclimate to the new digits in pockets of the region on Sept. 2. Erin McCarthy connected with the details for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Charming Farmhouse with Historical Flair in West Chester
A charming farmhouse on 0.95 acres with six bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in West Chester. This handsome 1758 residence was originally built by early settler John Townsend and is noted as a home of historic value by Westtown Township. . . The stone...
These Local Bowling Alleys Provide Hours of Old-Fashioned Fun
Whether you are planning a family outing, a playful date night, or an outing with friends, there are several local bowling alleys that are among the best in the region and guaranteed to provide you with hours of old-fashioned fun, writes Laura Swartz for Philadelphia Magazine. Devon Lanes in Devon...
Copy of Fortune: Highest Concentration of Remote Jobs is in Big Cities
Do you want your next job to be one where you can work from home? Then as contradictory as it might sound, you might want to move to a major city like New York, Los Angeles or stay right here in Philadelphia. As Fortune explained in a recent article, it...
Exton’s Hankin Apartments Named Number One Management Company in Nation
Hankin Apartments, an Exton-based property management company, has been named the #1 Management Company with 10-24 communities in the entire country and Canada for the second time. This ranking comes from the SatisFacts epIQ Index’s Top Management Companies and Communities Biannual Report, which measures overall resident satisfaction. Hankin Apartments...
Phoenixville’s CCWMG — Renowned for Retainer-Based Financial Planning — Welcomes New Managing Director
Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, which employs a retainer-based planning model that is making waves in the industry, is currently in growth mode. Wayne resident Derek Dobin, who boasts 20-plus years of experience in finance and engineering, is the latest addition to the Phoenixville firm’s roster of professionals who utilize a team approach to help clients with a wide variety of needs as they maneuver through a complex financial-services world.
PA Home Health Aide, Man With Dementia Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide
A man and woman were found shot dead in what authorities believe to be an apparent murder-suicide in Chester County. First responders found a 65-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds inside his home on the 1000 block of Kaolin Road in Kennett Square around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office and the Kennett Township Police Department.
‘This Is a Crisis:’ Western Chester County First Responders Sound Alarm Bells Regarding Closure of Medic 93
First responders gathering for discussion of Medic 93 services. Western Chester County first responders gathered for an informational meeting in Parkesburg last week to discuss the impending closure of Tower Health’s Medic 93 and the effects that the loss of its advanced life support will have on the region, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0