Malvern Bank House of the Week: Charming Farmhouse with Historical Flair in West Chester

Read on vista.today
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Related
‘Necessary, Beneficial Change’: New Development to Bring 166 Luxury Apartments to Kennett Square
The growing popularity of Kennett Square is not going unnoticed by developers, who are happy to answer the increased demand for housing units, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News. The latest project is currently underway at the corner of West State Street and Mill Road. Two new apartment...
‘Heart of the Holiday Beats in West Chester:’ 6ABC Meteorologist to Emcee Christmas Parade
Adam Joseph, far left, with QVC hosts in 2018.Image via QVC. The Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce has announced that 6ABC Meteorologist Adam Joseph will emcee the West Chester Christmas Parade when the beloved holiday event returns from a two-year pandemic hiatus on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
These Local Bowling Alleys Provide Hours of Old-Fashioned Fun
Whether you are planning a family outing, a playful date night, or an outing with friends, there are several local bowling alleys that are among the best in the region and guaranteed to provide you with hours of old-fashioned fun, writes Laura Swartz for Philadelphia Magazine. Devon Lanes in Devon...
General Recreation Keeps Playgrounds Healthy with These Helpful Products
Image via General Recreation Inc. The COVID-19 virus and other health threats like Monkeypox are still making headlines and keeping the focus on healthy playgrounds for children and adults alike.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vetri Restaurants Alum Makes Stellar Solo Debut in Ambler
Brad Daniels, a Culinary Institute of America graduate and alum of Vetri, an award-winning restaurant in Philadelphia, has made an impressive solo debut with his new restaurant Tresini in Ambler, writes Craig LaBan for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The meals Daniels creates are refined versions of seasonally inspired Italian flavors that...
Entrepreneurs: Take Advantage of These Free SCORE Workshops in September
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free SCORE workshops and webinars in September. An in-person SCORE workshop takes place Sept. 1, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chester County Library, on how to start and operate a small business. You have come to the right place if...
Malvern Fintech Company Plans to Add 100 Jobs to Chester County
Malvern-Based financial technology company Savana plans to hire 100 new employees after receiving a $45 million boost funding which will help grow their digital banking expansion, writes Rachel Ravina for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
TD Bank and Capital One Expanding in Center City to Recruit New Top Talent
The growing prevalence of remote work has left many companies unsure how to utilize their former office spaces, with numerous corporations finding their buildings much more empty. But for TD Bank and Capital One, see an opportunity. Per The Philadelphia Inquirer, both of these top banks are making moves to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neighbors Rally to Help Kimberton Widow Rebuild After Losing Nearly Everything in Fire
Ashley May and her daughter Sophia Nelson, right, are surrounded by their charred belongingsImage via Jessica Griffin, Philadelphia Inquirer. Ashley May and her three children moved into a Kimberton farmhouse two weeks ago after her husband’s sudden death last month, writes Vinny Vella for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Malvern Bank Opens Sponsorship, Donation Opportunities for Annual Charity Polo Match in Toughkenamon
Since its establishment in 2008, the Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation has donated more than $878,500 to charitable organizations in its service areas. For 2022 fundraising, the Foundation will launch the second annual Charity Polo Match on Sept. 25 at the Brandywine Polo Club in Toughkenamon.
Henderson High School Grad Earns Scholarship from Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia
Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia — in conjunction with Scholarship America (a Minn.-based philanthropic organization) — has poured $100,000 in academic scholarships to 20 students in the Lehigh Valley, Phila. collar counties, South Jersey, and Delaware. The goal is simple: to ease the financial burden, even in small...
Calif. Biotech Firm Wants King of Prussia for Its East-Coast Operations But Must Build to Fit Shifted Staff
Exelixis Inc., Calif. biotech company, is working at a build-to-lease arrangement in King of Prussia from which to run its East Coast operations. Exelixis Inc., a Calif. biotech company, targeted King of Prussia to hold its East Coast operations. However, absent a building it found suitable, it is now eyeing a built-to-suit facility. Natalie Kostelni unrolled the blueprints on this proposed structure in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Friends Association is Collecting Back to School Supplies Aug. 9
Stop by the West Chester Public Library on August 9 from 10 am to 3 pm where the Friends Association will be collecting items for its Back-to-School Drive. The library is located at 415 N. Church Street in West Chester. The Friends Association needs your help to ensure every child...
Now That’s Awesome Sauce: West Chester Company Creates Condiments with Environment in Mind
“Saucetainability” at its finest has West Chester-based AWSM Sauce creating delicious sauces using patent-pending “powder-to-pour” technology that aims to reduce plastic waste, writes Donna Berry for the Food Business News. The company’s co-founders Paul Lehman and Carl Starkey are huge fans of condiments but they never liked...
Chesco’s Monarch Butterflies Are Departing — Like Fluttery Vacationers — for Winters in the Warmth
An Aug. 17 event in Royersford will include a mass release of Monarch Butterflies.Image via iStock. What does a Monarch Butterfly have in common with certain Chester County residents? They not only hate the cold weather, they migrate to warmer climates to avoid it. But considering the fragile insects’ exit to Mexico and beyond isn’t here just yet, opportunities remain to appreciate and support them, writes Franki Rudnesky in PhillyVoice.
Phoenixville’s CCWMG — Renowned for Retainer-Based Financial Planning — Welcomes New Managing Director
Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, which employs a retainer-based planning model that is making waves in the industry, is currently in growth mode. Wayne resident Derek Dobin, who boasts 20-plus years of experience in finance and engineering, is the latest addition to the Phoenixville firm’s roster of professionals who utilize a team approach to help clients with a wide variety of needs as they maneuver through a complex financial-services world.
West Chester’s Verrica Pharmaceuticals Nets $8 Million Payment from Its Partner in Japan
Image via Verrica Pharmaceuticals. West Chester-based Verrica Pharmaceuticals has received a trigger payment of $8 million from its product development partner in Japan after a provision from their licensing deal kicked in, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
The Alliance for Health Equity Releases More than $600,000 to Support Local Nonprofits, Grassroots Organizations
Image via the Alliance for Health Equity. The Alliance for Health Equity has released $620,000 in support over two years to eight registered 501(c)3 grassroots and nonprofit partnerships, equaling 18 organizations as the recipients of the Collaborative Innovation Fund. Another $25,000 was awarded to an organization to support the Coatesville Black Media Renaissance, and $12,500 in discretionary funds was released to address emergent needs relating to health access.
VISTA Careers — County of Chester
The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more. Human Resources Director. This position will establish and maintain positive, trusting, and highly...
Express Employment Professionals Hiring for Key Positions in Chester County
Image via Express Employment Professionals. The Specialized Recruiting Group, a division of Express Employment Professionals, is hiring a number of key positions for locations across Chester County.
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0