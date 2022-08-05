West Chester’s Verrica Pharmaceuticals Nets $8 Million Payment from Its Partner in Japan

Read on vista.today
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Related
Malvern-Based Fintech Company Aims to Grow Its Digital Delivery Platform to Change the World of Banking
Savana, a financial technology company based in Malvern, has managed to raise a $45 million Series A funding round to further grow its digital capabilities and expand its overall operations, writes Rachel Ravina for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Malvern Fintech Company Plans to Add 100 Jobs to Chester County
Malvern-Based financial technology company Savana plans to hire 100 new employees after receiving a $45 million boost funding which will help grow their digital banking expansion, writes Rachel Ravina for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Global Real Estate Company Acquires Wayne Property for $57 Million
Conshohocken real estate firm Maguire Hayden has sold 466 Devon Park Drive in Wayne to Hines, a global real estate company headquartered in Houston, for $57 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
The Landenberg Store — Local Historic and Cultural Landmark for 150 Years — Up for Sale
Bill and Beth Skalish, owners of Landenberg Village, since 2005.Image via Richard Gaw, Chester County Press. The Landenberg Store has been a mainstay in the small town for the past 150 years, serving the residents through two world wars, a Great Depression, and several economic downturns, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VISTA Millennial Superstar Honoree Promoted to Vice President of Engineering at Aqua
Brian Gresehover.Image via Essential Utilities. Essential Utilities Inc. has appointed Brian Gresehover to Vice President of Engineering at Aqua, its water and wastewater subsidiary.
Hiring Chesco: Companies Taking a ‘Wait and See’ Approach to Workload Management Hires
Image via Express Employment Professionals. U.S. companies are struggling to get relief for overworked employees as 60 percent of businesses say they need more employees to manage their workload but do not have the capacity to hire.
Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
BLNK earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
‘We’re Here to Ensure Prosperity’: Citadel Credit Union Launches Business Banking
Image via Citadel Credit Union. Citadel Credit Union has officially launched its new Business Banking division — complete with a full suite of products, a new team, and the kickoff of a multichannel marketing campaign entitled “Better Business Banking Has Arrived.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elyse Lupin, Pres., Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, Joins Center for Loss and Bereavement Board
Elyse Lupin.Image via Elyse Lupin at Elysium Marketing Group. Elyse Lupin — President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group (Ambler) — has joined the board for The Center for Loss and Bereavement in Skippack.
Exton’s Hankin Apartments Named Number One Management Company in Nation
Meridian at Eagleview.Image via Hankin Group. Hankin Apartments, an Exton-based property management company, has been named the #1 Management Company with 10-24 communities in the entire country and Canada for the second time. This ranking comes from the SatisFacts epIQ Index’s Top Management Companies and Communities Biannual Report, which measures overall resident satisfaction.
Phoenixville’s CCWMG — Renowned for Retainer-Based Financial Planning — Welcomes New Managing Director
Derek Dobin.Image via Creative Capital Wealth Management Group. Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, which employs a retainer-based planning model that is making waves in the industry, is currently in growth mode.
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0