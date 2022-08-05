Xi Jinping's Government Sanctions Nancy Pelosi For Visiting Taiwan And 'Disregarding China's Serious Concerns'

Xi Jinping's government on Friday sanctioned U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after her trip to Taiwan angered Beijing.

What Happened: The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced the measures on Pelosi and her immediate family members after the government said her trip to Taiwan seriously violated China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi insisted on going to Taiwan in disregard of China's serious concerns and firm opposition, seriously interfering in China's internal affairs, seriously undermining China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, seriously trampling on the one-China principle, and seriously threatening the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait," it said.

Pelosi — who became the highest-ranking American politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years — is now also the highest-ranking U.S. official to face Chinese penalties. Xi's government said that Pelosi's position as third in the presidential line of succession made her trip highly sensitive.

Beijing sanctioned the former U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo last year after he called for Taiwan to be recognized as a "free and sovereign nation."

