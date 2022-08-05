Amryt Pharma PLC Sponsored ADR (AMYT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Read on www.zacks.com
Zacks.com
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates (Revised)
ICPT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.68 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.53. This compares to loss of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Health Catalyst (HCAT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
HCAT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 72.73%....
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
GANX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.43 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.35. This compares to loss of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Open Lending (LPRO) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
LPRO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
SE - Free Report) closed at $87.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
Westport Innovations (WPRT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
WPRT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
IQ - Free Report) closed at $3.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
Amicus (FOLD) Q2 Earnings Beat, Galafold Sales Miss Estimates
FOLD - Free Report) reported a loss of 21 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 23 cents. The company had reported an adjusted loss of 19 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues increased 4.3% year over year to...
Lionsgate (LGF.A) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
LGF.A - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss of 23 cents per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 that lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.33%. The company had reported earnings of 18 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenues decreased 0.8% year over year to $893.8 million and...
TreeHouse Foods (THS) Lined Up for Q2 Earnings: Things to Note
THS - Free Report) is likely to report an increase in the top line from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it reports second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,102 million, suggesting a rise of 10% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Consolidated Edison's (ED) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y
ED - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents by 10.3%. The bottom line improved 20.8% from 53 cents in the prior-year quarter. Barring one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of 72 cents per share...
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CRWD - Free Report) closed at $191.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.02% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
bluebird (BLUE) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Miss
BLUE - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss of $1.27 per share (excluding restructuring charges) from continued operations in the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.31. In the year-ago quarter, BLUE posted a loss of $2.31 from continued operations. Revenues from...
W&T Offshore (WTI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
WTI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 256.76%. A...
NuVasive (NUVA) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
NUVA - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 47 cents in second-quarter 2022, down 21.7% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted EPS of 60 cents. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.6%. The one-time adjustments include expenses associated with certain business transition costs and...
HighPeak (HPK) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
HPK - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2022 earnings results on Aug 8, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the independent oil and natural gas company’s earnings of 32 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents. In the trailing four quarters, HighPeak’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once and missed the same thrice, the average negative surprise being 16%. This is depicted in the graph below:
Is Most-Watched Stock Matson, Inc. (MATX) Worth Betting on Now?
MATX - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this ocean transportation and logistics services company have...
Northern Oil (NOG) Q2 Earnings & Sales Outperform Estimates
NOG - Free Report) , the independent oil and gas producer, reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57, primarily attributable to greater net production and much higher commodity prices compared with the last quarter. Moreover, the bottom line improved considerably from the year-ago profit of 92 cents.
Avnet (AVT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
AVT - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 10. The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.2%. Avnet estimates fiscal fourth-quarter revenues in the range of $6 billion to $6.4 billion (mid-point...
Has IHI CORP (IHICY) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
IHICY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. IHI CORP is one of 229 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
