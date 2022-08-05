Philly Skydiver Jumps into His 40th Birthday by Attempting New Record at Perkasie Airport for Charity

Image via iStock

A Philadelphia skydiving instructor celebrated his 40th birthday by attempting to break a new record at a Perkasie airport for charity. Sharifa Jackson wrote about the charitable feat for 6ABC Action News.

Chris Howard, an instructor at Skydive Philadelphia, made it his goal to jump from a plane 101 times on Wednesday. One of his goals was to break the current record for most skydives in 24 hours in Pennsylvania; the previous record was in 1986 at 40 jumps.

Beginning Wednesday morning, on Howard’s birthday, he made it his goal to jump from a plane every five to seven minutes. Coworkers, friends, and family came out to support the Philadelphia skydiver. One of Howard’s coworkers said that his goal was originally 100, so 101 jumps seemed like a better goal.

The event is raising money for “Bucks for Kids”, a charity that raises money for foster children in the Bucks County area. Howard was joined by an additional 50 people to help raise donations for the charitable organization; all proceeds will go directly to helping local foster children.

Read more about Howard’s sky-high endeavor at 6ABC Action News.