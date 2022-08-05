ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Archbishop Wood High School’s Football Team to Delay New Season by Two Weeks

By John Fey
 3 days ago
Image via Archbishop Wood Football Vikings

The football team will play against Malvern Prep in September.

Archbishop Wood Catholic High School’s football team will not start their upcoming season until two weeks after their original start date. Daryl Bell wrote about the team’s delay for the Bucks County Courier Times.

Due to undisclosed reasons, the Vikings football team will delay their next season, with their first game now set for Sept. 9. This delay cancels games against Red Bank Catholic, which was set for Aug. 27.

This will be the debut game for Coach Dave Armstrong, who was named the team’s new coach back in June. Originally acting as the team’s defensive coordinator, Armstrong himself is a graduate of Central Bucks West High School.

The debut game will be against Malvern Prep at William Tennent High School. This could be a moment of redemption for the Bucks County team, as they lost 21-0 to the Friars last year.

The Viking’s first game in the Catholic League is set for Sept. 30, where they will play against St. Joseph’s Prep. The location for that game has not been announced yet.

Read more about the Bucks County team’s schedule at the Bucks County Courier Times.

Related
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football Recruiting: 2024 4-star Pennsylvania OL Peter Jones Commits to the Irish

On Sunday, 4-Star offensive lineman Peter Jones announced his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and its 2024 class. The Malvern, Pennsylvania native (Malvern Preparatory School) chose the Irish over the Penn State Nittany Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Oklahoma Sooners, South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas A&M Aggies, Pittsburgh Panthers, Boston College Eagles, and Cincinnati Bearcats, among others.
SOUTH BEND, IN
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles bring back familiar face to help suddenly thin tackle position

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles re-signed a familiar face hours before the team was preparing to host their open public practice at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday night. The team announced they had signed tackle Jarrid Williams. Williams was released by the team July 27, just before the first training camp practice. The Eagles had an empty roster spot after tight end Jaeden Graham was placed on injured reserve Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theodysseyonline.com

What Does It Mean To Be A Villanovan?

Today at 4:30 p.m., a harmonious cell-phone ding interrupted my workout. With sweat in my eyes, I glanced up from a plank, greeted by a notification banner that read, "Office of the President: Villanova's Return to Campus". I fumbled around frantically to silence my workout jams, eager to hear the message I'd been anxiously anticipating for so long.
VILLANOVA, PA
VISTA.Today

Legendary Philadelphia Sports Journalist Ray Didinger Coming to Uptown! in September

Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Didinger is coming to at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester to talk about his latest book, Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches. The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at 6 PM, and at 7 PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow, his WIP radio partner for 21 years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Dunkin’ Scholarship to Benefit Doylestown, Southampton H.S. Students with Their Education Finances

Emma Chobert of Southampton was one of several high school students to receive the funding.Image via Opentext. Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia — in conjunction with Scholarship America (a Minn.-based philanthropic organization) — has poured $100,000 in academic scholarships to 20 students around the Philadelphia region, including two Bucks County students.
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
CBS Philly

Chestnut Hill Hospital To Be Renamed If Sale Goes Through

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chestnut Hill Hospital will soon be sold. Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine say they have struck a deal to purchase the hospital from Tower Health. Terms have not been disclosed at this time. If the deal goes through, the hospital will be renamed Temple Health Chestnut Hill Hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at Fairmount Park injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t see...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Vetri Restaurants Alum Makes Stellar Solo Debut in Ambler

Brad Daniels, a Culinary Institute of America graduate and alum of Vetri, an award-winning restaurant in Philadelphia, has made an impressive solo debut with his new restaurant Tresini in Ambler, writes Craig LaBan for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The meals Daniels creates are refined versions of seasonally inspired Italian flavors that...
AMBLER, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Pennsbury Basketball Team, Community Raising Funds for Former Team Member Battling Cancer

Joey Monaghan is currently fighting cancer. His former high school is helping to raise funds for his treatment.Image via Bucks County Courier Times. Members of the Pennsbury Falcons basketball team, along with other community members, are helping to raise funds for a former player’s cancer treatment. Melissa Hanejko wrote about the charitable feats for the Bucks County Courier Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Chestnut Hill Hospital to be sold to Temple Health, Redeemer and PCOM

Three Philadelphia health institutions have teamed up to acquire Chestnut Hill Hospital from Tower Health, the latest sale announced by the Reading-based hospital system. A consortium formed by Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine will take over the 148-bed teaching hospital in Northwest Philadelphia, which was founded in 1903.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park

Six people were injured when a 90-year-old tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Michael Schulson, Guy Fieri Bringing New Eats to Philly, Jersey Shore

The dog days of summer aren't slowing down the Philadelphia region's restaurant industry, with a number of new ventures slated to open. Here's what you need to know about Greater Philadelphia’s restaurant scene this week, care of the Philadelphia Business Journal:. Michael Schulson's All-Day Dining Spot to Debut. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Leadership: Michael Rounds, President of Williamson College of the Trades

Michael Rounds, President of Williamson College of the Trades, spoke with BUCKSCO Today about growing up in Minnesota, his interest in music and football, his decision to go to West Point, and finally become the president of Williamson College of the Trades, a private men’s 3-year junior vocational college near Media frequently referred to as the Harvard of trade schools.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
AdWeek

WSOC Anchor John Paul Moving to Philadelphia

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WSOC anchor John Paul is moving to WPVI in Philadelphia. Paul will be an anchor and reporter at the ABC owned station....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
