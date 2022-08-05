Archbishop Wood High School’s Football Team to Delay New Season by Two Weeks

Image via Archbishop Wood Football Vikings

The football team will play against Malvern Prep in September.

Archbishop Wood Catholic High School’s football team will not start their upcoming season until two weeks after their original start date. Daryl Bell wrote about the team’s delay for the Bucks County Courier Times.

Due to undisclosed reasons, the Vikings football team will delay their next season, with their first game now set for Sept. 9. This delay cancels games against Red Bank Catholic, which was set for Aug. 27.

This will be the debut game for Coach Dave Armstrong, who was named the team’s new coach back in June. Originally acting as the team’s defensive coordinator, Armstrong himself is a graduate of Central Bucks West High School.

The debut game will be against Malvern Prep at William Tennent High School. This could be a moment of redemption for the Bucks County team, as they lost 21-0 to the Friars last year.

The Viking’s first game in the Catholic League is set for Sept. 30, where they will play against St. Joseph’s Prep. The location for that game has not been announced yet.

Read more about the Bucks County team’s schedule at the Bucks County Courier Times.