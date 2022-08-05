Meridian Bank House of the Week: Beautifully Updated Colonial in Ivyland
This beautiful home is situated in the Manchester Farms community of Northampton Township.
A beautifully updated Colonial-style home in Ivyland has gone up for sale.
This spacious home is situated on 1.51 acres of Act 319 Conserved Bucks County farmland. The natural landscape provides homeowners with a unique beauty that offers amazing privacy.
A beautiful brick walkway leads homeowners to the front door, where they will enter the house and see the gorgeous two-story foyer.
Amazing granite countertops adorn the kitchen, along with a breakfast bar area, rangehood, and microwave/oven hybrid for all your cooking and eating needs.
Looking for a private place to work at home? The home office has plenty of space for quiet workdays and study seasons for kids.
With a well-designed backyard, the outer deck is the perfect spot for relaxing summer nights and family get-togethers.
Five bedrooms and four bathrooms make this home the prefect spot for families looking to move to a beautiful part of Bucks County.
Read and see more of this house at 106 Clover Road in Ivyland, listed for $1,075,000, on EveryHome.com.
