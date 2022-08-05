Meridian Bank House of the Week: Beautifully Updated Colonial in Ivyland

Image via Everyhome.com

This beautiful home is situated in the Manchester Farms community of Northampton Township.

A beautifully updated Colonial-style home in Ivyland has gone up for sale.

This spacious home is situated on 1.51 acres of Act 319 Conserved Bucks County farmland. The natural landscape provides homeowners with a unique beauty that offers amazing privacy.

.

.

A beautiful brick walkway leads homeowners to the front door, where they will enter the house and see the gorgeous two-story foyer.

Amazing granite countertops adorn the kitchen, along with a breakfast bar area, rangehood, and microwave/oven hybrid for all your cooking and eating needs.

.

.

Looking for a private place to work at home? The home office has plenty of space for quiet workdays and study seasons for kids.

.

.

With a well-designed backyard, the outer deck is the perfect spot for relaxing summer nights and family get-togethers.

.

.

Five bedrooms and four bathrooms make this home the prefect spot for families looking to move to a beautiful part of Bucks County.

Read and see more of this house at 106 Clover Road in Ivyland, listed for $1,075,000, on EveryHome.com.

.

.

Check out BUCKSCO Today’s previous Houses of the Week here.