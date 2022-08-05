ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

MK Dons waiting on Josh McEachran ahead of Sheffield Wednesday game

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWxY2_0h5oN6fm00

MK Dons will assess midfielder Josh McEachran ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One game with Sheffield Wednesday.

McEachran is a doubt after limping off during last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Cambridge.

Summer signing Bradley Johnson came off the bench to replace McEachran at Abbey Stadium and is pushing for a start.

Daniel Harvie (knee), Mo Eisa (ankle) and Tennai Watson (hamstring) remain sidelined for Liam Manning’s side.

Wednesday will have to make at least one change at Stadium MK as striker Lee Gregory is suspended.

Gregory, the Owls’ top scorer last season, was sent off for a second bookable offence during last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Portsmouth, with summer signing Michael Smith a possible replacement.

Midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru suffered a groin issue after scoring twice against Pompey but should be available having trained this week.

Callum Paterson missed the season opener due to a knock and could return.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Stoke open Championship account with comfortable home win against Blackpool

Stoke’s home Championship campaign began with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Blackpool. The Potters, who sat bottom after a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Millwall on the opening weekend of the season, took control of the fixture after the half hour mark. Arsenal loanee Harry Clarke nodded in...
SOCCER
newschain

Will Grigg ruled out of MK Dons’ clash with Sutton

MK Dons will be without Will Grigg for their Carabao Cup clash at home to Sutton. The striker limped off during the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 Sky Bet League One defeat to Sheffield Wednesday with what appeared to be a hamstring complaint. Fellow forward Mo Eisa is already...
SOCCER
newschain

Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield hints at changes against Preston

Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield has hinted at changes for his side’s home Carabao Cup tie against Preston. Schofield has no new injury problems following Friday night’s defeat at Birmingham, while injured pair Matty Pearson and David Kasumu are still out. Centre-half Pearson and midfield summer signing Kasumu are...
SOCCER
newschain

Connor Wickham could play for Forest Green against Leyton Orient

New Forest Green signing Connor Wickham could be involved in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup first-round tie with Leyton Orient. Wickham signed for the Sky Bet League One club last week on a free transfer after he was released by MK Dons at the end of the previous season. Boss Ian...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Johnson
Person
Pompey
Person
Daniel Harvie
Person
Tennai Watson
Person
Josh Mceachran
Person
Callum Paterson
newschain

Dimitris Giannoulis ruled out of Norwich’s game against Birmingham

Norwich will be without defender Dimitris Giannoulis for Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup clash with Sky Bet Championship rivals Birmingham. The Greece left-back has been ruled out for at least two months after suffering ligament damage in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Wigan. Canaries striker Adam Idah, who missed the...
SOCCER
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
newschain

Record floods leave hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park

Record rainfall triggered flash floods in Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers were stuck inside the park, officials said.
NEVADA STATE
newschain

Paul Hurst has little scope to make changes for Grimsby’s game against Crewe

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst may have little room for manoeuvre as he prepares for Tuesday night’s all Sky Bet League Two Carabao Cup first-round showdown with Crewe. Hurst had only one match-fit striker in Ryan Taylor available for Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Northampton, which was secured by Jordan Maguire-Drew’s late equaliser.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheffield Wednesday#Stadium Mk#Mk Dons#Sky Bet League
newschain

Ismaila Sarr enjoys a contrasting night as Watford draw with West Brom

Ismaila Sarr was Watford’s hero and villain as he scored a stunning 60-yard chip before missing a penalty against West Brom in a 1-1 draw. Sarr gave Rob Edwards’ side a 12th-minute lead with a goal reminiscent of David Beckham’s memorable strike at Wimbledon in 1996, before Karlan Grant equalised in first-half stoppage time.
SOCCER
newschain

Tom Flanagan suspended for Shrewsbury’s home cup tie against Carlisle

Shrewsbury will be without the suspended Tom Flanagan for the Carabao Cup clash with Carlisle on Tuesday. The defender was sent off against Accrington on Saturday after being shown two yellow cards in a matter of seconds. Daniel Udoh returned from an ankle injury as a second-half substitute and could...
SOCCER
newschain

Oxford boss Karl Robinson could ring the changes for Swansea clash

Oxford boss Karl Robinson is set to make changes for the Carabao Cup clash with Swansea. Robinson will have one eye on Saturday’s Sky Bet League One trip to Bristol Rovers, which has a 12.30pm kick-off, as he contemplates some squad rotation. One player who will not be involved...
SOCCER
newschain

Mansfield trio doubtful for tie against Nigel Clough’s former club Derby

Mansfield trio Oli Hawkins, Rhys Oates and Hiram Boateng are all injury doubts for the home Carabao Cup tie against Derby. All three players were replaced in Saturday’s win against Tranmere, while manager Nigel Clough has confirmed he will field his strongest possible line-up against his former club. Hawkins...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Saddlers look to continue fine start to season in cup clash with Swindon

Walsall will look to continue their positive start to the season in the Carabao Cup clash with fellow Sky Bet League Two side Swindon. The Saddlers have won both their league matches so far after a summer of heavy recruitment. They will be without the suspended Taylor Allen, who picked...
SOCCER
newschain

Bolton could be without Dion Charles for Salford clash

Bolton could again be without forward Dion Charles as they host Salford in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Charles missed the Trotters’ victory over Wycombe on Saturday with a thigh injury. Welsh midfielders Josh Sheehan and Lloyd Isgrove remain on the sidelines but are nearing returns from...
SPORTS
newschain

Nottingham Forest’s Premier League return ends in defeat at Newcastle

Fabian Schar’s piledriver and Callum Wilson’s impudence ensured Nottingham Forest’s long-awaited return to the Premier League ended in defeat at Newcastle. Schar thumped a long-range 58th-minute strike past debutant goalkeeper Dean Henderson before Wilson beat him with a cultured flick to secure a 2-0 victory which was scant reward for a dominant display at St James’ Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Celtic leave it late again to secure three points at Ross County

Moritz Jenz headed a late debut goal as Celtic were again made to work in Dingwall as they beat Ross County 3-1. Kyogo Furuhashi gave Celtic the lead in the 48th minute but Alex Iacovitti levelled with Ross County’s first effort on target 10 minutes later. Malky Mackay’s side...
WORLD
newschain

Wolves captain Conor Coady completes move to Everton on season-long loan

Everton new signing Conor Coady has pledged to “help the club move forward” after completing a season-long loan move from Wolves. The Wanderers captain has returned to his home city eight years after leaving Liverpool, where he was an academy graduate. “It’s incredible to join Everton. As soon...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Kevin Betsy could start Mazeed Ogungbo for Crawley against Bristol Rovers

Crawley could hand a first start to Arsenal loanee Mazeed Ogungbo for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at home to Bristol Rovers. Defender Ogungbo made his Reds debut as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Leyton Orient. New Town boss Kevin Betsy is still searching for the...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy