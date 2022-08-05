Tatler’s Best Dressed List is back for 2022: see who made the Top 10 now

There’s an old adage that says, ‘Like mother, like daughter,’ and, in the case of the ever-chic Spanish royal family, it would seem that daughter’s daughters are just as quick to embody the sartorial charm of sovereign style. Last night, former Queen Sofía, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia of Spain were out in force to enjoy an evening of glamour and great cuisine at Palma de Mallorca’s Beatnik restaurant before perusing the stalls at the Paseo de Sagrera market, all resplendent in swirling prints and almost-identical espadrilles.

WORLD ・ 17 HOURS AGO