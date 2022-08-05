Tatler’s Best Dressed List is back for 2022: see who made the Top 10 now

Read on www.tatler.com
Related
Elle
Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard
Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
tatler.com
Boris and Carrie enjoy ‘mini-moon’ at luxury Slovenian resort
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie celebrated their wedding in style last weekend with a lavish bash at Daylesford House. After marrying in a small ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 2020 during Covid-19 restrictions, the couple decided to mark their nuptials on a grander scale alongside a large number family and friends. The festival-style Cotswolds party, which saw reportedly almost 200 guests dancing into the night, was attended by a number of MPs as well as the owners of the property, Lord and Lady Bamford.
tatler.com
Girls night out! Three generations of Spanish royalty showcase the perfect high summer dressing
There’s an old adage that says, ‘Like mother, like daughter,’ and, in the case of the ever-chic Spanish royal family, it would seem that daughter’s daughters are just as quick to embody the sartorial charm of sovereign style. Last night, former Queen Sofía, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia of Spain were out in force to enjoy an evening of glamour and great cuisine at Palma de Mallorca’s Beatnik restaurant before perusing the stalls at the Paseo de Sagrera market, all resplendent in swirling prints and almost-identical espadrilles.
Comments / 0