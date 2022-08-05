ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H.S. Football Previews: MRA

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- Our High School Football Previews take us to Madison-Ridgeland Academy where the Patriots look to win their 4th straight championship. MRA has a lot of players to replace, but they always bring the talent.
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
