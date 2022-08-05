ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Land Purchase to Make Green Lane Park Just a Wee Bit Larger and Greener

By Dan Weckerly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ZNkJ_0h5oMRqL00
Image via MontcoPA video at The Times Herald.

The former Deep Creek Learning Center, whose plot is expected to join the acreage of Green Lane Park.

The move of Deep Creek Learning Center, a private school to Schwenksville may enable Montgomery County to add a 1.1-acre parcel to the extensive footprint of Green Lane Park. The story was part of Dan Sokil’s turf at The Times Herald.

The Upper Frederick Township plot once held a K-through-12 private school, the Deep Creek Learning Center, which has since relocated to Schwenksville. Adding its two parcels to the park’s footprint received unanimous aye responses from the Montgomery County Commissioners at a recent meeting.

“The school has been growing and expanding, so they reached out to us to see if we would be interested in this property,” said Donna Fabry, county senior trails and open space planner.

The former school’s structure, a former farmhouse augmented by additions over time, is scheduled to be razed and the land left open.

The logic in acquiring the site was obvious from a scan of property ownership lines; the land is almost surrounded completely by land already held by the county. In addition, its recreation potential is high, as it’s crisscrossed by various county trails, including the Perkiomen Trail.

Further, the finances were ideal: The county’s accepted bid — $290,000 — was well below the appraisals done before damage from Hurricane Ida, whose aftermath diminished the value.

Settlement is expected later this month.

More on the turf under the former Deep Creek Learning Center is at The Times Herald.

