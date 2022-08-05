Bucks County Mother Organizes a Pop-Up Consignment Shop at Oxford Valley Mall

Image via Just Between Friends Lower Bucks County

The pop-up consignment shop is being held for four days at the former Sears location at the Oxford Valley Mall.

A Bucks County mother has organized a four-day pop-up consignment store at the former Sears location at the Oxford Valley Mall. Tom Kretschmer wrote about the pop-up for 6ABC Action News.

Bucks County native Cassandra Bartle and her mother are organizing the pop-up with help from Just Between Friends Lower Bucks County. With donations from around the area, shoppers can pick from a wide array of items for families and those in need.

The consignment shop began on Thursday and will go until Sunday. Advertised as a back-to-school sale, families can stock up on supplies to make the coming school year much easier.

“All of the items provided by sellers and are recycled back in to the community,” Bartle said. Another family to going to receive those items and its families helping families in these tough times.”

Sunday is set to feature the best prices of the pop-up. Many items will go 50% off ticket price as the event comes to a close.

