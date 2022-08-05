What Accessory Links Kate Middleton, Jessica Alba And Simone Ashley?

Her heart might belong to Balenciaga - especially since walking its catwalk at Paris Couture Week - but she also, whisper it, has time for the high street. Yes, Christine Quinn, the queen of head-to-toe labels, has something of an obsession with an affordable shoe brand that is a bit of a secret go-to among the A-list (we're looking at you, Sienna Miller). Say hello to Charles & Keith.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 16 HOURS AGO