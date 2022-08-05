What Accessory Links Kate Middleton, Jessica Alba And Simone Ashley?

Read on graziadaily.co.uk
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
Elle
Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard
Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
Grazia
We’ve Found Christine Quinn’s Favourite High Street Shoe Shop – And Sienna Miller’s Also A Fan
Her heart might belong to Balenciaga - especially since walking its catwalk at Paris Couture Week - but she also, whisper it, has time for the high street. Yes, Christine Quinn, the queen of head-to-toe labels, has something of an obsession with an affordable shoe brand that is a bit of a secret go-to among the A-list (we're looking at you, Sienna Miller). Say hello to Charles & Keith.
In Australia, tributes pour out for pop star Newton-John
SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australians expressed shock and sadness on Tuesday as they woke up to the news that 1970s and '80s pop icon Olivia Newton-John, star of the hit movie musical "Grease", had died at age 73 at her home in Southern California.
Grazia
Has This Casa Amor Couple Recoupled Outside The Villa?
A load of Islanders from this series - including Danica Taylor, Coco and Chyna Mills - were at PrettyLittleThing’s We Are FSTVL this weekend. And it looks like Summer and Billy Brown might be dating, as the pair both shared the same snap of a hotel breakfast in bed.
Grazia
Meet Selling Sunset’s New Agents Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi
Selling Sunset is back for its SIXTH season – how time flies! – and it has been reported that two new agents are joining the Oppenheim ranks. Say hello to Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi! Nicole is an 'OG' Oppenheim Group agent, while Bre is new but has a lot of connections within the celebrity world.
