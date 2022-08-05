ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact Wrestling brings ‘Bound for Glory’ to Albany

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Traditionally its biggest night of the year, Impact Wrestling’s “Bound for Glory” pay-per-view event has its official date and time. Impact announced Thursday night on Twitter that the event will go down right here in Albany.

Wrestling fans will flock to New York’s Capital City on October 7, at 8 p.m., to see some of the biggest names in the sport duke it out on live television. The show will be Impact’s first in Albany since 2012.

Ticket information has not been released for the event. A venue hadn’t been announced either, as of Friday morning, though some fans have guessed the show will be held at the MVP Arena or the Armory.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

IN THIS ARTICLE
