ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter labels Elon Musk claims over fake accounts ‘excuses’

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KEp4m_0h5oLSgr00
Financial News

Twitter has accused Elon Musk of “looking for an excuse” to get out of a deal to buy the company because the stock market decline meant it was no longer favourable for him.

The social media platform has sued Mr Musk to force the completion of the 44 billion dollar (£36.2 billion) takeover after the Tesla and SpaceX boss said he was backing out.

Mr Musk’s counter-claims against Twitter have not yet been made public, but a published court filing from the social media site directly responds to several of Mr Musk’s claims – including him accusing Twitter of fraud and hiding the true number of fake or bot accounts on the platform in order to push through the deal.

But in the new court filing, Twitter calls Mr Musk’s accusations “factually inaccurate, legally insufficient, and commercially irrelevant”.

Twitter labels the billionaire’s claim that Twitter had hidden or misrepresented the number of bot accounts on the platform “a story” that had been “imagined in an effort to escape a merger agreement that Musk no longer found attractive once the stock market — and along with it, his massive personal wealth — declined in value”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VEC6Q_0h5oLSgr00
Elon Musk (AP) (AP)

The company has previously published a rough estimation that around 5% of the accounts on the site are bots, a figure that Mr Musk has latched onto and disputed during the takeover saga – leading to the current legal stand-off.

During the takeover, Twitter has given Mr Musk and his lawyers access to company data to allow them to complete their own analysis, but Mr Musk’s team has argued the data has failed to give them a clear picture.

In response, Twitter has said Mr Musk’s argument is “incoherent”.

“Musk invents representations Twitter never made and then tries to wield, selectively, the extensive confidential data Twitter provided him to conjure a breach of those purported representations,” Twitter says in its filing.

“Yet Musk simultaneously and incoherently asserts that Twitter breached the merger agreement by stonewalling his information requests.”

The court documents reveal that in his counter-claim, Mr Musk and his lawyers suggest their own analysis of data Twitter provided to them has found that, in fact, around 10% of the accounts on Twitter could be categorised as bots – and therefore Twitter had misrepresented its position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IO31f_0h5oLSgr00
The social media site said Mr Musk’s argument was incoherent (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)

However, Twitter has also hit back at the claim, arguing that Mr Musk’s team used a “generic web tool” to carry out this analysis, one it says has previously identified even Mr Musk’s own account as a bot.

“That claim is untenable on its face because Musk is not measuring the same thing as Twitter or even using the same data as Twitter,” the company says.

“The result is a distortion that Musk is hoping will nonetheless make waves.”

Twitter adds Mr Musk’s aggressive approach to the takeover deal meant he “forwent” any due diligence.

“The counter-claims fail to justify Musk’s plan to dishonour the merger agreement,” Twitter says.

“Musk claims that he has the right to walk away from the deal if Twitter was ‘miscounting’ the number of false or spam accounts on its platform. That is incorrect — as the facts and terms of the merger agreement show.

“When Musk offered to buy Twitter, he did not ask for — and Twitter did not make — any representations regarding the number of false or spam accounts. The merger agreement does not contain a single reference to false or spam accounts.

“Nor did Musk ask Twitter for any information to ‘verify’ the number of false or spam accounts before he entered into the merger agreement. To the contrary, Musk forwent all due diligence — giving Twitter 24 hours to accept his take-it-or-leave-it offer before he would present it directly to Twitter’s stockholders.”

The case is currently due to go to a trial in October.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with ‘bot’ information

Elon Musk has said his planned 44 billion dollar (£36 billion) takeover of Twitter should move forward if the company can confirm some details about how it measures whether user accounts are “spam bots” or real people. The billionaire and Tesla CEO has been trying to back...
BUSINESS
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
newschain

Record floods leave hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park

Record rainfall triggered flash floods in Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers were stuck inside the park, officials said.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
newschain

Charities condemn ‘shocking’ child strip searches by Met Police

Charities have condemned the “shocking” number of children who have been strip searched by the Metropolitan Police without an appropriate adult present. The overwhelming response to what they describe as the forces’s “appalling” actions comes after data obtained from Scotland Yard by the Children’s Commissioner showed some 650 children aged 10 to 17 were strip-searched by Met officers between 2018 and 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Hundreds of children subjected to ‘traumatising’ strip-searches by Met – figures

More than six hundred children underwent “intrusive and traumatising” strip-searches by the Metropolitan Police over a two-year period, with black boys disproportionately targeted, figures show. Some 650 10-17-year-olds were strip-searched by Met officers between 2018 and 2020, according to data obtained from Scotland Yard by the Children’s Commissioner....
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Stoke open Championship account with comfortable home win against Blackpool

Stoke’s home Championship campaign began with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Blackpool. The Potters, who sat bottom after a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Millwall on the opening weekend of the season, took control of the fixture after the half hour mark. Arsenal loanee Harry Clarke nodded in...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership
newschain

Commonwealth Esports Championships helping change perceptions of female gamers

The Commonwealth Esports Championships are helping to normalise female participation in gaming and end a misogynistic culture, according to members of the England women’s team. England’s Rocket League players, who compete on Sunday, say they have in the past been told to ‘get back in the kitchen’ and subjected...
VIDEO GAMES
newschain

Nottingham Forest’s Premier League return ends in defeat at Newcastle

Fabian Schar’s piledriver and Callum Wilson’s impudence ensured Nottingham Forest’s long-awaited return to the Premier League ended in defeat at Newcastle. Schar thumped a long-range 58th-minute strike past debutant goalkeeper Dean Henderson before Wilson beat him with a cultured flick to secure a 2-0 victory which was scant reward for a dominant display at St James’ Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Former president Donald Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

Former US president Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement on Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. A person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press the action was related to a probe of whether Mr Trump had taken classified records from his White House tenure to his Florida residence.
PALM BEACH, FL
newschain

Bolton could be without Dion Charles for Salford clash

Bolton could again be without forward Dion Charles as they host Salford in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Charles missed the Trotters’ victory over Wycombe on Saturday with a thigh injury. Welsh midfielders Josh Sheehan and Lloyd Isgrove remain on the sidelines but are nearing returns from...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
newschain

What the papers say – August 9

The mastheads lead with Liz Truss’ economic vision and shocking claims about the behaviour of former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs. The Daily Mirror cites the title of a Grease tune as it says it remains “hopelessly devoted to you” following the death of singer and actor Olivia Newton-John aged 73.
U.K.
newschain

Raab: Emergency budget plans from Truss risk being Tory electoral suicide note

Liz Truss’s emergency tax-cutting budget risks becoming an “electoral suicide note” for the Conservatives, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has claimed. Mr Raab, a supporter of Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership, said Ms Truss is proposing “limited” tax cuts via her plan to scrap the national insurance hike, arguing it would “do little” for the most vulnerable.
POLITICS
newschain

Wolves sign Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes

Wolves have signed Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes on a five-year contract. Just minutes after confirming captain Conor Coady had left to join Everton on loan, the club announced the arrival of the 25-year-old former Benfica academy graduate. “We have been monitoring Goncalo for a long time and are very pleased...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Olivia Newton-John hailed as an ‘angelic voice’ following death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has been hailed as an “angelic voice” who produced “stone cold classic” songs following her death aged 73. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends, her widower confirmed. After...
MUSIC
newschain

Wolves captain Conor Coady completes move to Everton on season-long loan

Everton new signing Conor Coady has pledged to “help the club move forward” after completing a season-long loan move from Wolves. The Wanderers captain has returned to his home city eight years after leaving Liverpool, where he was an academy graduate. “It’s incredible to join Everton. As soon...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Tom Flanagan suspended for Shrewsbury’s home cup tie against Carlisle

Shrewsbury will be without the suspended Tom Flanagan for the Carabao Cup clash with Carlisle on Tuesday. The defender was sent off against Accrington on Saturday after being shown two yellow cards in a matter of seconds. Daniel Udoh returned from an ankle injury as a second-half substitute and could...
SOCCER
newschain

Connor Wickham could play for Forest Green against Leyton Orient

New Forest Green signing Connor Wickham could be involved in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup first-round tie with Leyton Orient. Wickham signed for the Sky Bet League One club last week on a free transfer after he was released by MK Dons at the end of the previous season. Boss Ian...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Oxford boss Karl Robinson could ring the changes for Swansea clash

Oxford boss Karl Robinson is set to make changes for the Carabao Cup clash with Swansea. Robinson will have one eye on Saturday’s Sky Bet League One trip to Bristol Rovers, which has a 12.30pm kick-off, as he contemplates some squad rotation. One player who will not be involved...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy