Woman dies after being hit by vehicle, Tulsa police investigating

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed a woman walking across the road near 51st and Memorial.

Police say around midnight, a driver hit the woman, as she was crossing Memorial. The vehicle was headed southbound.

The woman died at the scene; her identity is not being shared at this time. Police say the driver stayed at the scene and there were witnesses. All lanes were closed during the investigation. Lanes are back open this morning.

Lt. Matt Snow says, “We do have some witnesses and we have the driver of the vehicle; that appears to be cooperative, so we have some information about where this occurred.”

Police say the driver has not been cited at this time, but this is an ongoing investigation. The woman was not walking in a designated crosswalk.

©2022 Cox Media Group