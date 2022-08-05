ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Richland 200: Veteran, young talent breaks into Top 20 of countdown

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago

Last athletic season featured plenty of sophomores who broke out of the shadows and to make names for themselves.

Meanwhile, juniors continued to do what they do best and earned All-Ohio honors in their respective sports. As we begin the Top 20 of the Richland 200, the next batch of 10 athletes fit the bill. It features some extremely talented underclassmen and also athletes who want to end their high school careers on a high note.

Let's check out the beginning of the Top 20 with Nos. 11-20.

20: Ja’ontay O’Bryant, Mansfield Senior

O'Bryant burst onto the football scene when he stood out at cornerback for the Tygers. He picked off four passes and returned two of them for touchdowns during his sophomore season and earned honorable mention All-Ohio, first-team All-Northwest District and first-team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference honors. He is back for his junior year, and the Tygers seem locked and loaded for another long playoff run. With O'Bryant as one of the leaders of the defense, points will be at a premium for any team going against the Tygers.

19: Elyana Weaver, Lexington

As a sophomore, Weaver earned All-Ohio honors in cross country when she finished the Division II meet in 19:08.1 to place 26th overall. She helped her team finish eighth overall as a team as yet another top-10 finish came home with Lady Lex. Weaver is back for her junior year and poised for a huge drop in her times and an even bigger jump in her performance. After a year away from the top of the podium, with runners like Weaver coming back, Lady Lex is in line to challenge for another state title.

18: Amarr Davis, Mansfield Christian/Mansfield Senior

Davis had a sensational sophomore year in which he earned special mention All-Ohio in Division IV for basketball. He was second team All-Northwest District, first team All-District 6, Mid-Buckeye Conference Player of the Year and first team All-MBC in 2021-22. He averaged 22 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Mansfield Christian Flames, and all that came after he helped the Mansfield Senior Tygers football team to a 9-3 record to earn honorable mention All-Mansfield News Journal accolades. Davis is a special athlete and is set to take off in both sports during his junior season.

17: Autumn Taylor, Ontario

Taylor came out of nowhere during her sophomore year and really put herself on the high school softball map. She earned honorable mention All-Ohio, first-team All-Northwest District and first-team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference honors in 2022 after batting .472 with 25 hits, 22 RBIs, 20 runs scored and five home runs. She was the 2022 co-Mansfield News Journal Player of the Year, and for good reason after leading the Warriors to their first league championship in more than 20 years. The Warriors bring back every single inning of experience from their championship team and Taylor will be right in the middle of the lineup swinging a big bat.

16: Jillian Morr, Lexington

Morr joined Taylor as the co-MNJ Softball Player of the Year after she earned honorable mention All-Ohio, first-team All-Northwest District and first-team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference honors. She hit .386 with 34 hits, 17 RBIs, 33 runs scored and a home run. She ended her sophomore year with her second consecutive All-Ohio honor and led her team to a Division II regional championship game appearance. After Lex graduated eight seniors, Morr will be in charge of the leadership role with the hopes of keeping things going in the right direction.

15: Brie Trumpower, Ontario

As a junior, Trumpower had a stellar swim season. She took eighth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:56.26, 12th in the 100 freestyle in 53.47, and was a member of the 200 freestyle relay that was eighth in 1:39.52 and the 13th-place 400 freestyle relay (3:42.49). She earned All-Ohio honors in all four events. She has already had a storied swim career at Ontario and owns nearly every record on the board. It will be interesting to see what she has in store for her senior year.

14: Baden Forup, Lexington

Forup had a great junior basketball season in 2021-22, averaging 15 points, eight rebounds and an assist for the Division II district runners-up. He collected special mention All-Ohio, second-team All-Northwest District, first-team All-District 6 and first-team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference honors as he dominated the paint throughout the league. Lexington returns possibly the most talent up and down the roster of any team in Richland County boys basketball, and it is because of Forup that the Minutemen come into the 2022-23 season as favorites to win a district championship. He is also prepped for a standout football season for the Minutemen.

13: Logan Toms, Lucas

What Toms did last year cannot be overstated. He was in line for a huge sophomore football season before breaking his leg during the second week of the season, which kept him out for the rest of the year. He came into basketball season still working his way back from the injury and what he ended up achieving was nothing short of incredible — special mention All-Ohio, first-team All-Northwest District, first-team All-District 6, Mid-Buckeye Conference Player of the Year and first-team All-MBC honors. He averaged 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists to lead Lucas to a 19-5 record and a fourth consecutive MBC title. Now ready for his junior year, Toms might push for a two-sport All-Ohio spot with a healthy football season.

12: Adi Turnbaugh, Ontario

Turnbaugh was one of, if not the, most impressive soccer players in 2021. As a junior, she scored 11 goals and handed out 14 assists and regularly spent time marking the opposing team's best offensive player on defense. She was literally all over the pitch making play after play. It's no wonder she earned second-team All-Ohio, first-team all-district All-District and first-team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference honors. Now a senior, Turnbaugh has one final shot to lead her team to a district championship, which has slipped by in each of the last three years. After a great summer that landed her in a national tournament in Orlando, she is more than ready to lead the Warriors.

11: Kayla Gonzales, Shelby

Very few girls cross country runners have been as consistent as Gonzales over the last three years. Last year, she finally earned an All-Ohio spot after running an 18:46.5 at the state meet to finish 14th overall in Division II. Gonzales won a very competitive individual district championship two weeks prior and had a great showing at the regional race. She followed that up by leading her 4x800 relay to state in track and, although it didn't finish in the top eight, going to state in two sports is a special year. Now a senior, Gonzales is about to show what she can really do.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland 200: Veteran, young talent breaks into Top 20 of countdown

