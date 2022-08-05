ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City council removes $1.2M from ARPA funding for AFSCME union, fire retention

By Mark Caudill, Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
City administrators wanted Mansfield City Council to allocate a total of $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for AFSCME non-bargaining premium pay and fire retention payments.

Led by council members Stephanie Zader and Alomar Davenport, however, members voted 8-0 Wednesday to remove that money from the allocations.

Mayor Tim Theaker and Public Works Director Dave Remy said they could not say much because of ongoing negotiations with the unions.

At issue is a "me too" clause for AFSCME Local 388 members.

Late this winter, Mansfield police officers and supervisors received raises in each of the next three years.

The agreement called for a 7.75% raise for the first year of the contract, with the raise going into effect March 1.

Officers and supervisors will receive 2.5% raises in each of the second and third years of the contract, which runs from Aug. 1, 2022, through July 31, 2025.

Lance Cook, president of AFSCME Local 388, previously told council the union would exercise its "me too" clause after police received their raises.

According to the AFSCME contract, if other bargaining units in the city of Mansfield receive greater wage benefits, AFSCME Local 3088 will receive the same wage benefits, effective on the same date.

Administrators proposed allocating $600,000 as a maximum number for AFSCME.

Zader questions recommendation to allocate money

"It doesn't make sense to allocate money when we tell them we don't have the money," Zader said. "They (AFSCME members) have made it clear that they're going to arbitration. There are no more negotiations.

"I have a lot of questions about this."

Zader said $225,000 was proposed for AFSCME employees and $375,000 for management.

An exasperated Theaker said, "If you want to take the $600,000, go right ahead."

Zader asked about allocating more money for supervisors than the rank and file.

"It's not allocating any more for anybody else," Theaker replied. "I cannot comment on it because we are in negotiations."

Davenport entered the fray.

"I am of the mindset that we don't allocate those dollars right now," the councilman said, making a motion to remove the $600,000 from AFSCME and an equal amount from fire retention payments.

Theaker said it was important to set the money aside.

"We want to make sure the money is there," the mayor said. "We don't want anybody to ask for money that is not there."

Zader seemed to want more information than administrators said they could give.

"Allocating it right now does a disservice to the negotiations," the councilwoman said. "I don't like all of the non-answers that we have right now."

Administrators note importance of negotiations

Like Theaker, Remy reiterated the city is negotiating with all four of its unions.

"The numbers that have been given to you are based on a formula set forth by the ARPA-funding system," Remy said. "If you don't allocate that money to us, we lose a bargaining chip. It gives us the ability to say we have this money set aside."

Council also voted to remove $500,000 in ARPA funding to extend the bike trail to Trimble Road. Councilman Phil Scott noted there are plenty of existing projects within the city parks system.

Zader agreed.

"Taking care of current needs is important," she said. "I think it (ARPA funding) should be the best use of the money."

Council did approve doling out ARPA money to a number of projects, including $500,000 toward demolishing Westinghouse, $50,000 for storm cleanup from June's weather event, $500,000 for small business assistance (COVID-related) and $400,000 for 911 dispatch.

Toward the end of the meeting, Remy asked council members to refrain from talking about negotiations with any union members. He said the city could be left open to accusations of unfair labor practices.

"The human resource director and I have enough to do," Remy said. "Council members are not part of that equation."

