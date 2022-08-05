Ocwen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) on Thursday reported net income of $10.4 million in its second quarter.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.11 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 49 cents per share.

The mortgage servicer posted revenue of $222.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OCN