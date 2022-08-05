Hearn Downplays Thurman-Garcia Rematch, Wants To See Garcia Fight Conor Benn

Read on www.boxingscene.com
Esparza: No Longer Women's Boxing; It's Women Boxing And With Respect
Marlen Esparza finds herself in the only title fight on a show for her second straight ring appearance. Four months after scoring her biggest win to date on a card headlined by Ryan Garcia, Houston’s Esparza aims to steal the show from local hero Vergil Ortiz Jr. this Saturday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The reigning lineal/WBA/WBC flyweight champion defends against mandatory challenger Eva Guzman (19-1-1, 11KOs) on a DAZN card where every other participant is male but whose credentials pale in comparison to what Esparza has been able to achieve on both the pro and amateur stage.
Hearn: Tyson Fury Against Anthony Joshua Is The Biggest Fight In History Of The Sport
Eddie Hearn has enjoyed several hearty laughs while reading Tyson Fury’s recent comments. The unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion claimed last weekend that he would come out of retirement to fight Anthony Joshua for free if Joshua avenges his loss to Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Fury also stated that he would want a domestic showdown with Joshua to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, where fans could enter free of charge, and to air on free television, not pay-per-view.
Broner Wants To Fight Mayweather In Exhibition: ‘Why Not Get In There And Make Nine Figures Apiece?'
Adrien Broner knows how to wind up with a cool $100 million payday—he just can’t figure out why Floyd Mayweather Jr. won’t oblige him. The popular, brash boxer from Cincinnati recently said in an interview with Cigar Talk that he and Mayweather could make “nine figures” fighting each other in a 10-round exhibition bout. Broner, who has had something of an on-and-off, sibling relationship over the years with the Hall of Fame boxer, expressed confusion as to why Mayweather has not reached out to him already about such a lucrative endeavor.
Wilder Manager: A Joshua Fight is Enormous Even If He Loses To Usyk
Shelly Finkel, co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says a fight with Anthony Joshua would be a major event - win or lose in the upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua, who last September was outboxed by Usyk over twelve rounds, will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO,...
Vergil Ortiz vs. Michael McKinson - LIVE BoxingScene Scorecard
Golden Boy's knockout sensation and the pride of Grand Prairie, Texas, Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (18-0, 18 KOs), and top 10 ranked, undefeated welterweight contender Michael “The Problem” McKinson (22-0, 2 KOs) of Portsmouth, Great Britain took part in the official weigh-in for their upcoming fight on Saturday, August 6 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas that will stream live worldwide, exclusively on DAZN.
Vergil Ortiz: I Was Headhunting, Should Have Been Chopping Down That Tree
Vergil Ortiz Jr. was less bothered by how long it took to produce his latest victory than the approach he took to get the job done. By his own admission, the 24-year-old contender from the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas got ahead of himself in an eventual ninth-round stoppage of England’s Michael McKinson. The battle of unbeaten welterweights marked Ortiz’s first fight in 51 weeks, clearly eager to please his adoring fans at Dickies Arena in nearby Fort Worth. He eventually closed the show to keep alive his perfect knockout to win ratio, though not entirely pleased with his approach.
Terence Crawford: 'I Actually Know I'm No. 1 P4P, There's No Ifs, Ands Or Buts About It'
Three-division crownholder Terence Crawford has been considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world for better parts of the last half decade. The mythical rankings have shifted in recent years when you consider Canelo Alvarez’s crusade across three weight classes and most recent fall as well as Naoya Inoue’s ascent pulverizing opponents in the lower weight divisions. Errol Spence Jr. has also made a case for himself as the sport’s elite with a string of impressive wins against credible counterparts, as has Oleksandr Usyk after being an undisputed cruiserweight king and by beating Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight titles.
McKinson: I Know I Was Losing, Never A Time I Thought I Was Going To Get Stopped
Michael McKinson didn’t get the win or even fully accomplish a secondary goal of becoming the first to go twelve full rounds with Vergil Ortiz Jr. Still, not all was lost for the British southpaw who gained plenty of new fans in the biggest fight of his pro career. McKinson wound up going deeper than any other opponent who’d previously faced Ortiz, lasting until early in round nine in their August 6 DAZN main event was brought to a halt. Ortiz scored knockdowns late in round eight and again at the start of round nine, the latter prompting McKinson’s team to signal for the stoppage.
Vergil Ortiz: Pretty Much Just Copied And Pasted Training Camp, Ready For This Fight With McKinson
Vergil Ortiz Jr. can’t help but feel like he’s been here before. A second straight training camp has concluded this year, this time with the rising welterweight contender set to make his way to the ring this weekend. It didn’t happen last time out for Ortiz (18-0, 18KOs), who is now set for his rescheduled clash with fellow unbeaten welterweight Michael McKinson (22-0, 2KOs). The bout takes place this Saturday on DAZN from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, near Ortiz’s hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas.
Conlan: I'm Fortunate My Brother Caught Me Falling Out Of Ring; Could've Been Worse
Thankfully for Michael Conlan, his backward fall from the ring March 12 looked worse than it was. Jamie Conlan, Michael’s brother and manager, was able to catch the vulnerable featherweight contender before he crashed to the cement floor at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. The chaotic scene at ringside after Wood knocked Conlan out of the ring in the 12th round made it appear as though Conlan suffered severe damage from his fall through the middle ropes.
Ryad Merhy May Move Up in Weight, Fight With Makabu is Now Off
WBA cruiserweight king Ryad Merhy (30-1) could be heading up to higher ground. The boxer revealed on social media that he is contemplating a move to bridgerweight due to problems making the division's weight limit of 200-pounds. The World Boxing Council (WBC) formed the bridgerweight class, which its between cruiser...
Joyce: I Can't Wait To Knock Parker Out, Just For All This Long Time Waitin' & Messin' About
An aggravated Joe Joyce talked trash like never before Thursday during a press conference to officially announce his fight against Joseph Parker. The British knockout artist typically takes a reserved approach to promotional events, but the delay in scheduling this fight with Parker clearly has annoyed Joyce. The London native predicted another knockout September 24 in Manchester, England after Parker bickered with Frank Warren, Joyce’s promoter, regarding who was at fault for their fight not coming together for July 2, as initially planned.
Padraig McCrory Drops Marco Antonio Periban Three Times, Stops Him In Fifth Round
Padraig McCrory made Marco Antonio Periban wish Saturday night that he hadn’t made this transatlantic trip. McCrory dropped Periban three times, once in the second round and twice during the fifth round, before referee Mark Lyson stopped their 10-round super middleweight match on the Michael Conlan-Miguel Marriaga undercard at The SSE Arena Belfast. The official time of the stoppage was 2:14 of the fifth round.
Diaz: Goal Is To Beat Garcia, Then Haney To Get My Revenge; Then I Want Tank
The desire to revisit a showdown with Ryan Garcia is far more than just a one-off opportunity being explored by Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz. Such a fight is means to an end for the former IBF junior lightweight titlist in pursuit of becoming at least a two-division champ. “I...
Salita on Usyk-Joshua: Skill Wise and Boxing Knowledge Wise - Two Different Athletes
Fighter turned promoter, Dmitriy Salita, does not believe Anthony Joshua is capable of making the proper adjustments to overcome Oleksandr Usyk in their upcoming rematch. Joshua was outboxed over twelve rounds last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles on...
Tyrone McKenna Edges Chris Jenkins On Points In Fan-Friendly Co-Feature In Belfast
Chris Jenkins came back from the second knockout defeat of his career Saturday night and thought he had pulled off an upset in his opponent’s hometown. When the scorecards were read, however, Belfast’s Tyrone McKenna was announced as the winner by unanimous decision over the tough Welshman in their 10-round welterweight fight on the Michael Conlan-Miguel Marriaga undercard at The SSE Arena Belfast. Judges John Latham (96-95), Victor Loughlin (97-94) and Mark Lyson (96-95) all scored their fan-friendly battle for McKenna (23-3-1, 6 KOs), who entered the ring as a 6-1 favorite, according to Caesars Sportsbook.
Euro News: Avanesyan vs. Miguez, Baraou-Saidi is Off, Faust, More
The hot all German matchup for the vacant EBU super welterweight title between Wasserman fighter Abass Baraou (12-1) and AGON Sports' Jama Saidi (21-2), that was set for September 10 in Wuppertal, is now off. Saidi has been diagnosed with a heart problem that is so serious that he might...
Fury To Chisora: You're Running From The Trilogy - Get The F------ Contract Signed!
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has demanded Derek Chisora sign the contract for their trilogy fight. As BoixngScene.com previously reported, Chisora's management revealed that they were approached with an offer to have a trilogy fight with Fury - which reportedly would take place before the end of the year. Fury...
Vergil Ortiz Eyes Quick Ring Return: I Want To Fight As Often As Possible
Vergil Ortiz Jr. can now move on from the longest layoff of his career. A 51-week ring absence ended this past Saturday for Ortiz, who scored a ninth-round stoppage of England’s Michael McKinson in their battle of unbeaten welterweights. The nearly year-long hiatus was met with his deepest fight to date, going past the eighth round for the first time but closing the show soon thereafter in their DAZN main event at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
Blair Cobbs: I Showed That I Have More To Give To The Sport of Boxing
Fort Worth, Texas - In an entertaining fight, Dallas’ native Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker (27-3-3, 18 KOs) took on welterweight contender Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (16-1-1, 10 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA, in a 10-round super welterweight clash. Cobbs established dominance early as he knocked down...
