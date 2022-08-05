Heritage Insurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) on Thursday reported a loss of $87.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $3.32. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 11 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $163.8 million in the period.

