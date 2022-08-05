COMMUNITY GEMS: Trotwood woman teaches crock pot cooking to community members in need

Read on www.dayton.com
School supplies giveaway happening in Dayton
With God's Grace is hosting its Annual Back to School Giveaway this Sunday, August 7 from 1 to 4 p.m.
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Good Neighbor House needs food, personal items
Folks at The Good Neighbor House say they’re trying to balance an increased demand for services with a dip in the type of donations that go directly to the support of their services. The non-profit organization has been supporting our community for almost 30 years by providing a variety...
dayton.com
Oakwood gives sweet treat business near UD extended late-night hours
OAKWOOD — A bakery chain’s Oakwood location near the University of Dayton can now be open later and offer delivery into the early morning. Insomnia Cookies has been granted longer operating hours after an Oakwood City Council 4-0 decision overriding a planning commission ruling, which the business appealed.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Reigning champions from 2021
With a new Best of Dayton contest underway, we wanted to look back at those who are looking to defend their titles this year. The latest Best of Dayton is the seventh presented by Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News, and we’ve added dozens of new categories this year. We’ve also kept the big audience favorites.
agdaily.com
Greene County 4-H and FFA members honor late sheriff’s memory
Eight months isn’t very long, but it was too long when it meant that one of the Greene County Fair’s biggest supporters, Sheriff Gene Fischer wouldn’t be able to be at the fair in Xenia, Ohio, after suddenly passing away in November 2021. Eight months, however, gave...
dayton.com
Dayton’s Century Bar recognized in national bourbon magazine
The Century Bar in downtown Dayton received a write up in the summer issue of Bourbon+, a quarterly magazine spotlighting stories of farmers, distillers, mixologists and bourbon industry enthusiasts. “Not every bar has its own mission statement, and I’d venture to say a good majority do not. But then again,...
dayton.com
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle offers fun, educational opportunities
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle is continuing to evolve as the owner is creating more opportunities to entertain and educate visitors. “We are creating more things to do to promote agritourism,” said Edgar (Ed) C. Evans, owner of the ranch. “Agritourism is big on our list because we enjoy teaching children and some adults that don’t know what farming is all about.”
WLWT 5
Woodward High School to hold school supply drive for those in need
CINCINNATI — On Saturday, Woodward High School will be hosting a school supply drive to help students in need. The drive will be held at the high school from noon to 4 p.m. Donated school supplies will go to children experiencing homelessness and in CPS. The high school is...
myfox28columbus.com
Last minute family getaway right in Butler County
There's still time to get away for a family road trip before school starts. Tracy Kocher the Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Travel Butler County. Really cool new pinball arcade and bar in downtown Hamilton, OH. Open seasonally. Old fashioned car hop drive-in Specialty is hot dogs and...
Eaton Register Herald
Lakengren holds open bass tournament
EATON — On Sunday, July 17, Lake Lakengren hosted its first open bass tournament of 2022. Several teams competed for the top prize of $1,000. A portion of the proceeds from the tournament help stock the lake throughout the year. The rainy weather didn’t hinder the results and participants were pleased, according to organizers. Overall prize went to Kevin Caplinger and Luke Haynes of Eaton.
Highest-rated dessert shops in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor 1 / 10Tripadvisor #10. Bad Frog Frozen Yogurt – Rating: 4.0 […]
dayton247now.com
Kettering business holds grand opening
KETTERING , Ohio (WKEF) -- The Well for Wellness Center had their grand opening ceremony on Sunday in Kettering. Those in attendance could meet the practitioners and check out the new space on 529 East Stroop Road. Owner April Kline said how they came up with the name for The Well.
dayton.com
The Pine Club celebrates 75 years in Dayton
“I just want the next generation of customers to be able to come to The Pine Club and tell the same stories that their parents and grandparents tell me,” said Karen Watson, vice president and general manager of The Pine Club. Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is celebrating 75 years of...
Dayton Dragons honor organ donors, longtime friends during Sunday game
DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons honored two organ donors at Sunday’s match up against the Peoria Chiefs. News Center 7′s Cheryl McHenry first introduced viewers Donerik Black and Chris Cornwell about a month ago. On June 20, Black received a kidney from his friend of 25 years,...
WLWT 5
Jungle Jim's to host first ever 'Fizzz Fest'
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Jungle Jim's in Fairfield is hosting a 'Fizzz Fest' the area's first non-alcoholic sampling show on Saturday. The event will include unlimited samples of all things hydration, soda, water, energy drinks and more. The Fizzz Fest will be held at The Oscar Station and will be...
dayton.com
Behind the scenes at Jubie’s Creamery: Here’s the scoop on the shop’s 32 flavors of ice cream
With 32 flavors of hand-dipped premium ice cream, Jubie’s Creamery says vanilla is the key to their success. Julie Domicone owns the ice cream shop with her father, Fred, and mother, Stacey. Her father has owned and operated Domicone Printing on Kauffman Avenue in Fairborn for 50 years. Her mother purchased the Fairborn Jubie’s location, 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, in 2011 and the family opened the ice cream shop in July 2018. Four years later, Jubie’s Creamery opened their second location at 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine.
Back to School: What parents, students should know about cellphone policies in the classroom
As students begin to head back to class, it’s important for parents and students to know when and if cell phones are allowed in the classroom. News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with local districts about how they are trying to keep phones out of the classroom. “We...
dayton.com
121 works from Dayton, Springfield and more part of art exhibition
Museum hosts installation through October. The Springfield Museum of Art invites people to get out of the heat and into its McGregor Gallery for fresh art — 121 pieces worth. The 76th Annual Juried Members’ Exhibition attracted 101 artists submitting works in a variety of mediums. The exhibition is...
Urbana Citizen
Schipfer is 2022 fair queen
Danielle Schipfer of Mechanicsburg was chosen from 12 contestants to be the 2022 Champaign County Fair Queen. The contest is sponsored by Vernon Funeral Homes.
WKRC
Local Civil Rights pioneer in need of help after roof of former school building damaged
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Roselawn woman who spent her life helping others is now in need of help herself. The school building she owns is under horrible disrepair and is crushing her financially. The 88-year-old wants to save a building and the legacy it holds. The building in question...
