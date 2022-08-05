A daughter keeps her dad's memory alive by restoring his old Ford Mustang

Read on www.npr.org
Related
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
NPR
We lost 1.59 milliseconds June 29 when the Earth spun a little faster
June 29, 2022, was 1.59 milliseconds shorter than average. But was it the "shortest day ever?" Not quite!. Does it ever feel like time is just slipping away? Well, this year, it kind of did by at least a whopping 1.6 milliseconds. On June 29, 2022, the Earth spun just a little bit faster than normal, causing some outlets to report that it was the shortest day in history. But Duncan Agnew says not so fast. He is a geophysicist at the University of California, San Diego.
NPR
To 'Free Chol Soo Lee,' Asian Americans had to find their collective political voice
NPR's Alina Selyukh talks with Julie Ha, co-director of the documentary "Free Chol Soo Lee," about a Korean-American man's arrest for a murder he did not commit, and the effort to help him. ALINA SELYUKH, HOST:. In California in the early 1970s, a 20-year-old Korean American was imprisoned for a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NPR
Fiona the Hippo gets a little brother
Fiona the Hippo now has a little brother. The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden welcomed the healthy calf into the world on Aug. 3. The 23-year-old mother Bibi carried the boy, who weighs at least roughly 60 pounds. "We're just happy that the calf is healthy. The sex didn't matter...
NPR
Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! launches a stand-up comedy tour
August 8, 2022; Washington, D.C. - Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! has launched a stand-up comedy tour! This fall, NPR's weekly hour-long quiz program will be traveling to ten cities across the U.S. for nights of stand-up comedy featuring Wait Wait's funniest panelists. Wait Wait will be in Ann Arbor, MI on October 21 at the Michigan Theater and in Kalamazoo, MI on October 22 at the Kalamazoo State Theatre. Stay tuned for date announcements in Eugene, OR; Portland, OR; Seattle, WA; Dallas, TX; Austin, TX; Raleigh, NC; Tampa, FL; and Atlanta, GA.
NPR
The Indicator from Planet Money
SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC'S "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") Like most gyms, InnerCity Weightlifting in Boston offers one-on-one training sessions for people to shed pounds and get ripped. But behind the dumbbells and the treadmills is a deeper purpose. The gym is a nonprofit founded with the mission of providing opportunities to people at risk of poverty and incarceration and helping them forge friendships with wealthier people who might be able to give them a helping hand.
NPR
Meet this new gun owner: a single mom in Colorado
To understand what's driving gun sales, Weekend Edition is featuring conversations with new gun owners. Today, NPR's Scott Simon talks with Misheika Gaddis, a single mom in Aurora, Colo. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. We caught up this week with a busy mother after work. By way of introduction, she told us...
Comments / 0