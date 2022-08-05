Ackerman's 'Fifth Act' focuses on the final week of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan

NPR's Alina Selyukh speaks with Pashtana Durrani, executive director of LEARN, an education nonprofit in Afghanistan that helps Afghan girls access education. Removing women from public life was one of the first orders of business when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan almost one year ago. This includes keeping female students out of classrooms. And the result has been devastating to a generation of Afghan girls and women who, for decades, fought for the right to access education. So what now? Pashtana Durrani is the executive director of LEARN. It's a nonprofit based in Afghanistan that helps girls access education. She joins us now. Welcome.

