Ackerman's 'Fifth Act' focuses on the final week of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan

NPR
Girls and women in Afghanistan have been blocked from receiving an education
NPR's Alina Selyukh speaks with Pashtana Durrani, executive director of LEARN, an education nonprofit in Afghanistan that helps Afghan girls access education. Removing women from public life was one of the first orders of business when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan almost one year ago. This includes keeping female students out of classrooms. And the result has been devastating to a generation of Afghan girls and women who, for decades, fought for the right to access education. So what now? Pashtana Durrani is the executive director of LEARN. It's a nonprofit based in Afghanistan that helps girls access education. She joins us now. Welcome.
NPR
Hamid Karzai stays on in Afghanistan — hoping for the best, but unable to leave
KABUL, Afghanistan — When the Taliban reclaimed Kabul last August, the U.S.-backed government collapsed and hundreds of thousands of Afghans fled the country. Former president Hamid Karzai was not one of them. Karzai served from 2002 to 2014 and has remained a major figure in the country even after...
NPR
These Ukrainian volunteers recover soldiers' remains to return them to their families
DNIPRO, Ukraine — Outside a morgue in the central eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, a scene plays out all day, every day. Coffin lids are brought out and leaned against a wall, along with large crosses and flowers. The coffins soon follow, the pale face of a dead soldier sometimes visible inside. They're slid inside a waiting van; the lids put on.
NPR
The Taliban focus on the Islamic State whose attacks target the Shiite minority
In the week after Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan saw anti-U.S. protests and a deadly ISIS-claimed attack on a Shia mosque. The U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri exposed the ongoing threat from al-Qaida in Afghanistan, but the Taliban are focused on the Islamic State. NPR's Arezou Rezvani reports from Kabul.
FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe
PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.
Brittney Griner Faces Serious Health Threat If Moved To Russian Labor Camp, Marine Veteran Says
A Russian court verdict handing down nine years of imprisonment to WNBA star Brittney Griner on charges of smuggling drugs into Russia is "clearly political," Trevor Reed, a former marine, said in a CNN interview. Reed was recently freed after being held captive for nearly three years in Russia following...
Donald Trump says Mar-a-Lago home ‘raided’ as FBI executes search warrant – live updates
Former US president described the incident at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida as ‘an unannounced raid’ but did not specify what was taken
NPR
At CPAC, some Trump supporters aren't totally in love with the idea of a 2024 run
Former President Trump is giving closing remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas tonight. Despite his popularity, some attendees at the gathering say they're concerned that Trump's ongoing legal and political issues might make him a liability for Republicans in 2024. NPR's Ashley Lopez is in Dallas covering the event. Ashley, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
Experts widely condemn Amnesty International report alleging Ukrainian war crimes
Ukrainian and international experts and commentators have responded critically to an Amnesty International report implicating Ukrainian troops in potential war crimes. On Thursday, the human rights group Amnesty International published a scathing report accusing the Ukrainian military of stationing its troops near civilian areas in ways that may amount to war crimes. Almost as quickly as it was released, Ukrainian and international experts condemned the report as misleading. Joining us now from Kyiv is NPR's Julian Hayda, who has been following this for us. Welcome.
NPR
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is holding high-level talks in South Africa and laying out a new strategy for U.S. relations in the region.
The U.S. is vying for influence on the continent, seeking to counter China's involvement and shape the narrative around the war in Ukraine. Blinken's trip follows recent visits from top Russian and Chinese officials. FADEL: NPR's Michele Kelemen is traveling with the secretary and joins us from Pretoria. Hi, Michele.
NPR
Rough Translation: The Cat Must Still Be Fed
As the Russian military advances in eastern Ukraine, readers of a local news site in New York's Hudson Valley are captivated by the accounts of one Ukrainian man. He sends dispatches about his daily life in a village outside of Kramatorsk: spinning nunchucks, feeding his cat, and tending his growing garden. Local readers are perplexed, then drawn in by surprisingly intimate accounts of his world.
NPR
News brief: Senate passes major bill, Blinken in South Africa, health poll
Senate Democrats pass a climate, health care and tax bill after months of negotiations. Secretary of State Blinken holds high-level talks in South Africa. A poll delves into some racial disparities. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Senate Democrats have passed a major climate health care and tax bill after months of negotiations.
NPR
Kenya's pro-pot presidential candidate
Kenya is electing a new president on Tuesday. And one of the four candidates is promising to transform the country by legalizing marijuana, hanging corrupt politicians and exporting hyena testicles. His long-shot campaign is rife with comedy, but it might also signal a different kind of politics in the country. NPR's Eyder Peralta reports.
NPR
Blinken tells African countries they needn't pick a side as U.S. competes with China
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says African states shouldn't have to pick a side in great power rivalries, though the U.S. is competing with Russia and China for influence. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a trip to Africa. He's telling countries that the U.S. doesn't want them to feel squeezed by geopolitics. The U.S. is in a struggle for influence on the continent with China and, to some extent, Russia. But Blinken says he looks to African countries as equal partners. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
NPR
Inside a TV news station determined to report facts in the Taliban's Afghanistan
When the Taliban swept into power in Afghanistan one year ago this month, they said a democratic institution could stay - the media. It's a change from their last time in power when they took over radio stations and banned TV. But the Taliban still have opinions about what media in the country should say, and that affects the work that local journalists do. NPR's Steve Inskeep has been asking, who's included in the Taliban's Afghanistan? He watched employees of an Afghan TV network produce their evening news.
NPR
Presidents' speeches announcing the death of an enemy can reveal a lot, experts say
President Biden announced that the U.S. killed a top al-Qaida figure in Kabul. Aside from the political and foreign policy implications, experts say such speeches can reveal a lot more about a leader. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Last week President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri...
NPR
To 'Free Chol Soo Lee,' Asian Americans had to find their collective political voice
NPR's Alina Selyukh talks with Julie Ha, co-director of the documentary "Free Chol Soo Lee," about a Korean-American man's arrest for a murder he did not commit, and the effort to help him. ALINA SELYUKH, HOST:. In California in the early 1970s, a 20-year-old Korean American was imprisoned for a...
NPR
Are Russian sanctions working?
Let's turn now to Russia. In response to its war in Ukraine, Western countries levied unprecedented sanctions targeting Russian leadership, its economy. The war continues - nearly six months now. So how are the sanctions working? Oleg Itskhoki joins us now. He is an economist at the University of California, Los Angeles.
U.S. doubling down on investment in the Pacific - senior diplomat
WELLINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The world's future will be written in the Pacific, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said in New Zealand on Tuesday, as she wrapped up a whistle-stop tour of Pacific nations intended to demonstrate Washington's commitment to the Pacific region.
NPR
Violence has damaged infrastructure near a Ukraine power plant, sparking safety fears
A crisis is brewing in southern Ukraine, where Russian and Ukrainian forces are battling near Europe's largest nuclear power complex. In recent days, the violence has damaged infrastructure near the power plant, raising questions about safety and whether the International Atomic Energy Agency should get involved. NPR's Tim Mak joins us now from Kyiv to talk about the latest. Hi, Tim.
