Is the U.S. in a recession? The committee that decides is looking at all the data

Inflation Reduction Act aims to lower costs in multiple areas of the economy
Let's turn now to a top economic adviser to President Biden. Brian Deese is director of the National Economic Council. Director, how exactly does the Inflation Reduction Act reduce inflation?. BRIAN DEESE: Well, it does it in two ways. The first is it lowers costs for families. And so millions...
FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe
PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.
Donald Trump says Mar-a-Lago home ‘raided’ as FBI executes search warrant – live updates
Former US president described the incident at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida as ‘an unannounced raid’ but did not specify what was taken
Donald Trump's Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis as CPAC Straw Poll Released
The results were announced before Trump took the state at the conference in Dallas, Texas.
At CPAC, some Trump supporters aren't totally in love with the idea of a 2024 run
Former President Trump is giving closing remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas tonight. Despite his popularity, some attendees at the gathering say they're concerned that Trump's ongoing legal and political issues might make him a liability for Republicans in 2024. NPR's Ashley Lopez is in Dallas covering the event. Ashley, thanks so much for being with us.
Stimulus Check Update: Bernie Sanders Pushes for Child Tax Credit Extension
The progressive senator called for sending direct payments of $300 a month to parents for each child on Saturday.
Inflation Reduction Act, Blinken in Africa, Healthcare Poll
Senate Democrats pass major legislation addressing health care, taxes, and climate change. Antony Blinken is in South Africa to lay out a new strategy for US relations in the region. Results of a new poll find stark racial disparities when it comes to accessing healthcare.
The Senate passes the Inflation Reduction Act and it moves on to the House
Senate Democrats have passed a major climate, health care and tax bill after months of negotiations. It is a centerpiece of President Biden's agenda. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHUCK SCHUMER: It's been a long, tough and winding road. But at last, at last, we have arrived. Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
Sen. Schumer talks on what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Americans
And right now we're going to take stock of this weekend's big news in the Senate, which passed a massive package of climate, tax and health care measures known as the Inflation Reduction Act. This was a culmination of more than a year of negotiations and Democratic infighting - history-making legislation. We are joined now by NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell, who's been following all of this. Hey, Kelsey.
News brief: Senate passes major bill, Blinken in South Africa, health poll
Senate Democrats pass a climate, health care and tax bill after months of negotiations. Secretary of State Blinken holds high-level talks in South Africa. A poll delves into some racial disparities. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Senate Democrats have passed a major climate health care and tax bill after months of negotiations.
Former White House COVID adviser on how the pandemic might play out next
COVID is still here, folks. Despite the vaccine rollouts, the boosters, the second boosters, these last few weeks, daily infections in the U.S. have been at about 130,000 cases a day, which leaves many of us wondering, are we going to need to live like this forever? Andy Slavitt has been thinking about that question, and he offers some answers in an essay in The Atlantic this week. Slavitt was a senior COVID adviser in the Biden administration. He also served as acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid under President Obama. Andy Slavitt, thank you for being here.
The Senate is moving ahead on Democrats' sweeping health, climate and tax bill
After weeks of negotiations to revive the core of their election-year agenda, Senate Democrats appear to be on the brink of passing a spending bill which would attempt to tackle climate change, the high cost of prescription drugs and lower the deficit by roughly $300 billion. Opening the Senate floor...
President Biden again tests negative for COVID, ends isolation
President Biden has left the White House for the first time since July 20, ending a second COVID isolation period in that time. He arrived in Rehoboth Beach, Del., where the first family has a home. Biden tested negative Sunday for a second consecutive day, White House physician Dr. Kevin...
Senate pulls an all-nighter to negotiate Inflation Reduction Act
And while you were sleeping... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Senators voting in the affirmative - Barrasso, Blackburn, Blunt, Boozman... SELYUKH: ...Bleary-eyed senators and congressional staff worked through the night and the early morning... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: My motion would simply prohibit the IRS...
Democrats passed a major climate, health and tax bill. Here's what's in it
Senate Democrats, after weeks of negotiations to revive the core of their election-year agenda, passed a spending bill which would attempt to tackle climate change, the high cost of prescription drugs and lower the deficit by roughly $300 billion. Late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, Senators voted on amendments...
Efforts are underway to reduce the high costs of prescription drugs for U.S. patients
Americans pay way more than people in other countries for prescription drugs, and several provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that the Senate passed late yesterday aim to address this problem. NPR's Allison Aubrey joins us now. Good morning, Allison. ALLISON AUBREY, BYLINE: Good morning, Leila. FADEL: So Allison, this...
Blinken tells African countries they needn't pick a side as U.S. competes with China
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says African states shouldn't have to pick a side in great power rivalries, though the U.S. is competing with Russia and China for influence. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a trip to Africa. He's telling countries that the U.S. doesn't want them to feel squeezed by geopolitics. The U.S. is in a struggle for influence on the continent with China and, to some extent, Russia. But Blinken says he looks to African countries as equal partners. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
Blinken is in South Africa for talks on a new strategy for the region
Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a major speech on U.S. policy in Africa, following his visit to Cambodia, and a trip by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan that drew China's ire. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is holding high-level talks in South Africa and laying...
Young activists have pushed Florida to set clean energy goals
The state is expected to transition to 100% renewable energy by 2050. The new climate targets are thanks to about 200 young activists who demanded change from state leaders. Florida is expected to put new goals in place this week to transition the state to 100% renewable energy by 2050. As WMFE’s Amy Green reports, the new climate targets are thanks to about 200 young activists who demanded change from state leaders.
Authors worry about the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster
One of the largest antitrust trials ever to hit the publishing industry is unfolding in a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. The Department of Justice says that a merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would stifle competition. NPR's Chloe Veltman looked into what that would mean for booksellers, authors and others if the government does not stop the merger from going ahead.
