Ex-Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack sells Prospect mansion

By Olivia Evans, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

Former University of Louisville men’s basketball head coach Chris Mack and his wife sold their home in Prospect's Harrods Glen subdivision late last month for $3.55 million.

The 14-year-old mansion, which includes six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, was listed for $3.76 million in April. According to the Jefferson County Property Value Assessment office, the current assessed value of the property is about $3.29 million. So the sale was 8% over the PVA value.

Mack and his wife, Christi, had bought the home for $3.1 million in June 2018, according to PVA records.

Mack did not respond to a call and a text seeking comment on Thursday. He and his wife, Christi, had allowed the home to be featured as The Courier Journal's Home of the Week in February 2019, less than a year after he was hired to take over U of L's troubled basketball program.

Carrie King, co-owner and Realtor at Homepage Realty, which was not involved in the sale, said she was unsurprised by the sale price. “This home was custom built with luxury high end finishes second to none,” she said. “With all of its amenities, location, construction and designer finishes, it does not surprise me that it sold for more than assessed value.”

The buyer was Castle Creek Properties I LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, according to PVA records. “Oftentimes buyers opt to put their home in an LLC for both privacy and to limit liability,” King said.

After being suspended by U of L for the first six games of the 2021-2022 basketball season over his handling of an extortion case involving former assistant coach Dino Gaudio, Mack and the university reached a separation agreement. He will be paid $133,333.33 monthly through January 2025 under that deal.

In March, U of L hired former Cardinal Kenny Payne as permanent head coach.

Editor's note: This story has been updated from an earlier version.

arealtreat1
3d ago

It just seems ridiculous to me that when you underperform on your job that you are allowed to collect high income and benefits after you have parted ways with said job. In the real world you would be fired and maybe given a small severance package depending on the circumstances. Ijs.

4
Starboard gunner
3d ago

another millionaire college coach..while teachers get underpaid.

Reply(2)
9
