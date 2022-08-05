ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murder charges filed in February shooting near Four Winds Field

By Marek Mazurek, South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
SOUTH BEND — A fatal February shooting near Four Winds Field was the result of a robbery, officials say, and a South Bend man has been charged with the murder of Anthony Long.

Long, 38, was shot and killed in his car in the early morning hours of Feb. 26 while near the intersection of West Monroe Street and South Lafayette Boulevard. Prosecutors have charged Cecil Huston, 32, with murder and armed robbery in connection with Long's death.

South Bend police suspected Huston in the days after the shooting and questioned him, as well as a woman he was with, about the incident on March 2, according to court documents. However, Huston was not charged until June and he was not arrested until Tuesday when U.S. Marshalls apprehended him in Indianapolis.

According to the documents, witness accounts and traffic camera footage indicated a man driving a maroon Ford Fusion pulled up behind Long's car and shot into the vehicle. The man then got into the car briefly before getting back out and driving away, as a woman he was with was shouting for them to leave the scene.

An autopsy determined Long died as the result of a gunshot wound and police found the Elkhart resident's wallet and keys were missing.

Police canvassed the area, court documents say, and found the Ford Fusion in the 600 block of West Colfax Avenue and connected the car to Huston. Investigators also said cell phone GPS data also placed Huston at the intersection of Monroe and Lafayette at the time of the shooting.

Murder charges:Jury hung on murder count in fatal shooting at Central Park

Police found Huston and the woman he was allegedly with at the time a few days later on March 2, but both denied they were in South Bend the night of Long's murder, documents say. Jail records show Huston was arrested on that date for illegal possession of a firearm and marijuana but released the same day.

Huston was not charged with Long's murder until early June when police arrested the woman believed to be with Huston during the shooting on an unrelated charge. When questioned again by police, court documents allege, the woman told investigators Huston committed the murder.

The woman and Huston were driving by the intersection when Huston turned the car around when he spotted Long's vehicle, court documents say. The woman then told police Huston broke out the back window of Long's car and shot him. According to court documents, the woman also said Huston threatened to kill her after the murder, which is why she initially lied to investigators.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

